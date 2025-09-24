Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessUS To Finalise Trade Deals With ASEAN Nations As Tariff Tensions Mount

US To Finalise Trade Deals With ASEAN Nations As Tariff Tensions Mount

Washington has set tariff rates of 19 to 20 per cent for most Southeast Asian nations, while Laos and Myanmar face a steeper 40 per cent levy.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The United States is preparing to conclude trade agreements with several Southeast Asian countries in the near future, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced during high-level discussions in Kuala Lumpur.

His remarks came at a gathering of economic ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held against the backdrop of mounting anxiety over the impact of Washington’s tariff regime on the region, reported Reuters.

Progress on Trade Negotiations

Greer said that dialogue with individual ASEAN members had been "progressing well," with some agreements already in place and more expected to be finalised "in the coming months, or even weeks for some."

Washington has set tariff rates of 19 to 20 per cent for most Southeast Asian nations, while Laos and Myanmar face a steeper 40 per cent levy. Singapore, in contrast, has been assigned a lower rate of 10 per cent.

The US has already announced agreements with Indonesia and Vietnam, though officials from both countries stress that talks are still ongoing to resolve final details. Vietnam, the sixth-largest exporter to the American market, could face losses of up to $25 billion annually due to the 20 per cent tariff on its goods, according to estimates from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

ASEAN Flags Economic Risks

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, ASEAN ministers highlighted the "adverse impact and uncertainty" stemming from the tariff measures. They also warned that regional trade could decelerate in the second half of 2025, following a surge of exports earlier in the year to pre-empt the new levies.

Concerns were also raised about growing protectionist policies and unilateral actions, which they argued threatened both the global trading system and the stability of international supply chains.

Calls for Balanced Trade

Greer, in his remarks, reiterated Washington’s desire for stronger ties with ASEAN but underscored the need for fairness. "We believe that there are many areas where our interests align, and we can work together to achieve shared goals of bringing reciprocity and balance to the global trading system," he said.

Wednesday’s session was Greer’s first formal meeting with the ASEAN bloc. Up until now, most discussions had taken place on a bilateral basis, but analysts believe the prospect of harsher tariffs on specific sectors, notably semiconductors, may push the grouping to adopt a more collective stance.

Spotlight on Semiconductors

The semiconductor industry remains a particular point of concern. US President Donald Trump announced plans last month to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on semiconductors, though exemptions would apply to firms that are already manufacturing within the United States or have pledged to do so in the future. The sector is a vital pillar of economies such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, raising fears that any punitive tariffs could deal a heavy blow to regional growth.

As negotiations continue, Southeast Asia finds itself weighing the immediate costs of US tariffs against the longer-term goal of safeguarding trade relations with one of its largest export markets.

Also read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asean Trump Tariffs US Trade Deal Us South Asia Trade Deal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
INDIA Bloc Promises Private Job, School Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In Bihar’s 10-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’
INDIA Bloc Promises Private Job, School Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In Bihar’s 10-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’
Cities
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Election 2025
‘Rahul Gandhi To Drop H-Bomb, Plutonium Bomb In 1 Month’: Congress As CWC Highlights ‘Vote Chori’, Slams Bihar SIR
‘Rahul Gandhi To Drop H-Bomb, Plutonium Bomb In 1 Month’: Congress As CWC Highlights ‘Vote Chori’, Slams Bihar SIR
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget