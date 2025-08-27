EU Fights Back Against Trump’s Tariff Threat, Says Digital Rules Treat All Firms Equally

The European Commission has dismissed accusations by US President Donald Trump that its digital regulations unfairly target American technology firms. Trump’s warning came on Monday when he announced plans to impose additional tariffs on countries that introduce digital taxes or legislation, claiming such measures were “all designed to harm or discriminate against American technology.”

Responding to the criticism, the Commission firmly rejected the claims, stating that the EU’s regulatory framework is not discriminatory, reported Reuters. “It is the sovereign right of the EU and its member states to regulate economic activities,” a spokesperson said.

Digital Acts Apply to All Platforms, Says EU

Trump’s remarks follow his administration’s long-standing opposition to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA). These laws aim to curb the dominance of major tech platforms and enforce accountability on harmful and illegal online content.

According to the Commission, both acts apply to all companies operating within the EU, not just US-based firms. Highlighting recent enforcement actions, the spokesperson noted that the last three DSA decisions targeted Chinese-owned platforms AliExpress, Temu, and TikTok. Investigations are also underway into X and Meta. The Commission stressed that these measures are essential to ensuring transparency and user safety in the digital space.

Censorship Allegations “Completely Wrong”

Addressing claims by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg that EU data laws amount to censorship, the spokesperson called such assertions “completely wrong and unfounded.” The DSA does not mandate content removal, they explained, but rather requires platforms to uphold their own published standards.

“When we’re talking about this, more than 99 per cent of content moderation decisions taken here in the EU online are proactively done by platforms based on their own terms and conditions,” the spokesperson said.

Trade Talks Overshadowed by Digital Dispute

The controversy arises despite recent progress in EU-US trade relations. Last week, both sides agreed to cap most US tariffs on EU goods at 15%, although digital services were notably absent from the agreement.

Trump’s latest tariff threat raises the stakes as negotiations continue, signalling that digital regulation could become a major flashpoint in transatlantic trade ties. For now, Brussels maintains that its digital rules are designed to protect consumers and foster fair competition — regardless of where a company is headquartered.