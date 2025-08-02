Tesla To Set Up First India Charging Station In Mumbai, More Locations Planned

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessTesla To Set Up First India Charging Station In Mumbai, More Locations Planned

The Superchargers will offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW, priced at Rs 24 per kWh, while the destination chargers will provide 11 kW at Rs 14 per kWh.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 10:44 AM (IST)

US-based electric car maker Tesla will open its first charging station in India next week in Mumbai, the company announced on Friday.

The station will have four V4 Supercharging stalls for DC charging and four destination charging stalls for AC charging.

"This will be the first of the eight Supercharging sites that were announced during the launch in Mumbai, with more planned across the country, to provide the optimal cross-country experience," the company added.

Tesla said this will be the first of eight Supercharging sites announced during its Mumbai launch last month, with more planned across the country to make cross-country travel convenient for Tesla owners.

The company had entered the Indian market in July with the launch of its Model Y, priced from Rs 59.89 lakh, along with its first experience centre at Maker Maxity Commercial Complex in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The BKC facility offers both fast-charging and regular options, catering to the needs of different EV users.

According to Tesla, the Model Y can gain up to 267 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes using its Superchargers -- enough for five round trips between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Gateway of India.

As part of its customer offer, Tesla will also provide a free wall connector with every new car purchase, which will be installed at the buyer’s residence.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
