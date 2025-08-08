Taking Yoga To The World: How Swami Ramdev Is Powering India's Self-Reliance

Patanjali Ayurved has stated that Baba Ramdev brought yoga to every household, empowered farmers through the company, and promoted indigenous products. His contribution has been significant in making India culturally rich.

According to Patanjali, Swami Ramdev, popularly known as the Yoga Guru, has presented a unique vision to make India healthy and self-reliant. Patanjali said that under the leadership of Baba Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved has not only promoted yoga and Ayurveda but also connected India’s ancient traditions with modern needs, giving them a new direction. Swami Ramdev believes that a healthy body and a self-reliant economy form the foundation of any nation’s progress.

Patanjali Ayurved claims, "Under the leadership of Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, the country is witnessing a revolution in health and self-reliance. The company has taken yoga to every household, enabling millions to improve their physical and mental health through regular practice. Swami Ramdev popularised pranayama and asanas like Kapalbhati and Anulom-Vilom, which help reduce problems such as stress, diabetes, and heart diseases. In addition, Patanjali’s Ayurvedic products, including herbal medicines, cosmetics, and food items, offer people natural and indigenous alternatives."

Played A Key Role In Making India Self-Reliant: Patanjali

Patanjali says, "Swami Ramdev’s dream of a self-reliant India is not limited to health alone. Patanjali has adopted the ‘Farm to Pharmacy’ model to strengthen the rural economy, under which medicinal herbs are procured directly from farmers. This has not only increased farmers’ incomes but also encouraged organic farming. Patanjali has also supported micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), giving small businesses the opportunity to access larger markets."

Patanjali further said, "Swami Ramdev’s vision is also to make India a global leader in Ayurveda. Patanjali has partnered with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart to make its products available in international markets. Acharya Balkrishna’s more than 330 research papers and over 200 books have provided Ayurveda with a scientific foundation."

Ramdev’s Efforts Have Simplified People’s Lives: Patanjali

Patanjali claims, "Swami Ramdev’s social entrepreneurship and rural development initiatives have made him beloved among millions. Swami Ramdev’s contribution is significant in making India a healthy, self-reliant, and culturally rich nation. His efforts have not only improved people’s lives but also strengthened India’s global identity by promoting indigenous products and natural remedies."