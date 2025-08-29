Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMarkets Attempt Recovery From Tariff Woes Amidst Volatility, Sensex, Nifty Begin Session In Green

Markets Attempt Recovery From Tariff Woes Amidst Volatility, Sensex, Nifty Begin Session In Green

The Sensex slipped 57 points to hover near 80k and the Nifty remained nearly flat around 24,500, in the pre-open session, around 9:06 AM.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mood in the Indian markets remained muted on Friday morning. As investors geared for the last trading session of the week, the indices gave indications of a muted day ahead for equities. The BSE Sensex started the day near 80,150, inching up more than 50 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened just above 24,500, climbing merely 11 points.

Sentiment remained volatile as the Indian economy tried to mitigate the aftermath of double tariffs implemented by the US this week. Within minutes after opening, both benchmarks climbed high and immediately tapered their gains, showcasing the volatile atmosphere prevalent on Dalal Street today.

The GIFT Nifty slid 44 points and tested 24,650, around 9:07 AM. Meanwhile, the Sensex slipped 57 points to hover near 80k and the Nifty remained nearly flat around 24,500, during the same time in the pre-open session.

On the 30-share Sensex, HUL, Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Bank, and Trent emerged among the gainers. On the other hand, the laggards included M&M, NTPC, Titan, Eternal, and Infosys.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 dominated in green and jumped 0.37 per cent. Sectorally, the FMCG index led with gains of 1.67 per cent, while the Auto index tanked 0.75 per cent.

Investor mood soured after Washington’s additional 25 per cent levy on Indian goods came into effect on Wednesday, raising the total tariff burden to 50 per cent. The move, tied to India’s continued imports of Russian oil, has heightened trade concerns and weighed heavily on market sentiment.

How Did Markets Fare Yesterday?

In the previous session on Thursday, benchmarks closed sharply lower, dragged down by weak global cues, sustained foreign fund outflows, and the impact of fresh US tariffs on Indian exports.

The Sensex fell 705.97 points, or 0.87 per cent, to settle at 80,080.57. In intraday trade, the index slipped as much as 773.52 points to touch 80,013.02. The Nifty lost 211.15 points, or 0.85 per cent, ending the session at 24,500.90.

“Domestic equities ended lower as pessimism took hold following the implementation of tariffs on Indian goods, dampening investor sentiments. While the cotton import duty exemption briefly lifted hopes of policy support, investor mood remained fragile, with largecaps declining and mid and smallcaps underperforming amid risk-off sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

To cushion exporters, the government has extended duty-free imports of cotton until December 31, offering some relief to the textile sector, which is grappling with steep tariffs in the US.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Tariffs Nifty
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
World
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
Cities
Heavy Rain Lashes Noida; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today
Heavy Rain Lashes Noida; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget