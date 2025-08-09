Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessSmall Rural Enterprises In India Could Create 79 Lakh Jobs Annually: Report

Small Rural Enterprises In India Could Create 79 Lakh Jobs Annually: Report

According to the report, states with more rural Hired Worker Enterprises (HWEs) tend to have diversified employment structures and stronger non-farm economies, resulting in higher per capita income

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 05:32 PM (IST)

Mini and nano rural enterprises that include small businesses in sectors such as textiles, construction, services, and retail, can generate nearly 79 lakh jobs annually, a report said on Saturday.

"India’s rural youth cohort is both vast and expanding, making it central to the country’s future workforce and economic progress and youth literacy has seen strong gains, reaching 97 per cent nationally among those aged 15 - 24," said a joint report of Transform Rural India (TRI) and the Development Intelligence Unit (DIU).

Although 88 per cent of rural women aged 20-24 complete primary education, enrolment in higher education drops significantly, with gross enrolment ratios at 53.8 per cent for higher secondary and about 27.1 per cent for ages between 18 and 23.

Despite the potential, the mini and nano rural enterprises (MNREs) remain underrepresented and, as per the report, this situation must change.

“The report brings micro-level issues into focus. When we read them, we also understand what practices can be scaled or repeated. These insights are vital because they highlight gaps and provide data that was missing,” said Nitesh Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

The report suggested that location-specific measures should be there to reduce regulatory burdens, improve access to schemes, expand financial inclusion, and support market connectivity and skill development, especially in underserved rural regions.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (August 9): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

“If we aim for enterprise development at scale, we must build a strong digital ecosystem. Finance, infrastructure, tools, and value chain integration need to work together to ensure meaningful participation in enterprise and skilling,” says T.K. Anil Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development.

According to the report, states with more rural Hired Worker Enterprises (HWEs) tend to have diversified employment structures and stronger non-farm economies, resulting in higher per capita income.

“This survey highlights India’s quiet entrepreneurial revolution and the need for targeted action. MNREs can unlock inclusive growth and meaningful employment, especially for rural youth and women. Recognising and supporting them is not only sound policy, but essential for achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047,” said Neeraj Ahuja, Associate Director, Transform Rural India.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Job Creation Rural Economy Small Rural Enterprises 79 Lakh Jobs Annual Employment
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Breaking: Triple Shock Incidents Rock Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra And Ghaziabad In One Day
Breaking: Heavy Rains Paralyze Delhi NCR, Flooded Roads And Traffic Chaos Grip The Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget