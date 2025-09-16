Markets Remain Volatile Ahead Of US Fed Meeting, Sensex Nears 82k, Nifty Over 25,100

Stock Market Today: The markets looked poised for recovery today. Benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, opened the trading session in green. The BSE Sensex began the day near 81,900, jumping more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 touched 25,104, gaining 36 points, around 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, and UltraTech Cement stood among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Titan, Asian Paints, SBI, HDFC Bank, and BEL.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap100 dominated with gains of 0.34 per cent. Sectorally, the Auto index led across the board after it climbed 0.79 per cent. On the other hand, the PSU Bank index slipped 0.12 per cent.

The GIFT Nifty traded 23 points down at 25,157, around 7:50 AM. Notably, in the pre-open session, the Sensex climbed over 50 points to inch closer to 81,850, and the Nifty slipped nearly 44 points and tested 25k, around 9:02 AM.

In the previous trading session on Monday, equities ended on a subdued note as traders stayed cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting. After a recent strong run, the benchmarks moved in a narrow range through the day, with profit booking in IT stocks weighing on sentiment.

The Sensex slipped 118.96 points, or 0.15 per cent, to close at 81,785.74. The index, which had opened nearly flat at 81,925.51 against the previous close of 81,904.70, touched an intraday high of 81,998.51 and a low of 81,744.70 before settling slightly in the red. The Nifty ended at 25,069.20, down 44.80 points, or 0.18 per cent, snapping its eight-day winning streak.

Markets Await US Fed's Rate Cut

According to analysts, while a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Fed is widely expected, markets are keenly awaiting forward guidance on the pace of policy easing and its impact on bond yields. “Strong domestic consumption is cushioning downside risks, while optimism around trade negotiations and prospects of an earnings rebound in H2 FY26 are also supporting sentiment,” they added.

Market watchers noted that a decisive move above 25,150 could trigger short covering and set the stage for a rally towards 25,300. However, given the recent uptrend, some profit-taking at higher levels remains likely, making a “buy on dips” strategy preferable in the near term.