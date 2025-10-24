SBI Digital Banking Services To Remain Down Tomorrow, Check More Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a scheduled maintenance activity early on Saturday, October 25, 2025, during which many of its digital banking services will be temporarily unavailable. The maintenance is set to run from 1:10 AM to 2:10 AM IST.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), SBI confirmed that services such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), You Only Need One (YONO), Internet Banking, National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) will not be operational during this one-hour window. The bank stated that normal services are expected to resume immediately after 2:10 AM.

SBI has advised customers to rely on ATMs and UPI Lite services during the downtime.

“Meanwhile, customers are advised to use our ATM and UPI Lite Services. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” the bank said in its social media post.

This maintenance was initially scheduled for October 24, 2025, between 12:15 AM and 1:00 AM IST, but the bank postponed it to the following day.

Customers are encouraged to plan their transactions accordingly to avoid disruption during the maintenance period.