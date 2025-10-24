Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessSBI Digital Banking Services To Remain Down Tomorrow, Check More Details

SBI Digital Banking Services To Remain Down Tomorrow, Check More Details

SBI Down: The outage will impact UPI, IMPS, YONO, Internet Banking, NEFT, and RTGS.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a scheduled maintenance activity early on Saturday, October 25, 2025, during which many of its digital banking services will be temporarily unavailable. The maintenance is set to run from 1:10 AM to 2:10 AM IST.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), SBI confirmed that services such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), You Only Need One (YONO), Internet Banking, National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) will not be operational during this one-hour window. The bank stated that normal services are expected to resume immediately after 2:10 AM.

SBI has advised customers to rely on ATMs and UPI Lite services during the downtime.

“Meanwhile, customers are advised to use our ATM and UPI Lite Services. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” the bank said in its social media post.

This maintenance was initially scheduled for October 24, 2025, between 12:15 AM and 1:00 AM IST, but the bank postponed it to the following day.

Customers are encouraged to plan their transactions accordingly to avoid disruption during the maintenance period.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
SBI SBI Services
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
India
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Trending
'You Should Know Marathi': Woman Tells YouTuber On Mumbai Flight, Viral Video Sparks Outrage
'You're Going To Mumbai, Should Know Marathi': Woman Confronts YouTuber On Flight, Video Viral
India
3 Govt Officers Among 10 Injured As Tripura Bandh Turns Violent
3 Govt Officers Among 10 Injured As Tripura Bandh Turns Violent
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget