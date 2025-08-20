Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRupee Weakens To 87.16 Amid Global Uncertainty; Eyes On Powell's Speech

Rupee Weakens To 87.16 Amid Global Uncertainty; Eyes On Powell's Speech

Moreover, traders are awaiting cues from the US Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's speech on the path of monetary policy at the Jackson Hole Symposium this weekend.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The rupee was trading in a tight range and depreciated 3 paise to 87.16 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, tracking weak Asian peers and a negative trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said investors are taking a cautious approach as the market eyes potential Russia-Ukraine talks.

Moreover, traders are awaiting cues from the US Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's speech on the path of monetary policy at the Jackson Hole Symposium this weekend.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.16 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 3 paise over its previous close.

In the initial trade, the rupee touched an early high of 87.10 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 87.13 against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee gained above the 87 level in intraday trade after a month, as exporters sold while FPIs selling in equities fell to just around Rs 600 crore while they bought in Indian debt, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

"However, since the dollar index has risen after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned of more tariffs against India for importing Russian Oil and also cosying up with China, the rupee opened on a lower note," Bhansali said.

"The fall towards 86.91 on Tuesday was a good opportunity for importers to hedge their near-term payables, as on Wednesday the rupee opened at 87.16 and could head lower due to negatives in the market,” he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.10 per cent to 98.36.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.14 per cent higher to USD 65.88 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 146.64 points to 81,497.75 in early trade, while the Nifty dropped 47.5 points to 24,933.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 634.26 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 20 Aug 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
World
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Cities
No Schools Closed In Mumbai Today: BMC Dismisses Social Media Post As Fake
No Schools Closed In Mumbai Today: BMC Dismisses Social Media Post As Fake
India
PM, Ministers, UT CMs To Lose Post If Arrested On Serious Charges: Govt To Introduce Bills In LS
PM, Ministers, UT CMs To Lose Post If Arrested On Serious Charges: Govt To Introduce Bills In LS
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget