HomeBusinessQantas Resumes Delhi To Melbourne Non-Stop Flights Ahead Of India Vs Australia T20

Qantas Resumes Delhi To Melbourne Non-Stop Flights Ahead Of India Vs Australia T20

The resumption comes days before one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, the Australia vs India T20 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 31.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Qantas Airways will resume non-stop flights between Delhi and Melbourne later this month, reinstating a key travel link between India and Australia just as the southern summer and cricket season kick off.

The Australian flag carrier will operate three weekly services on the route starting October 27, continuing until March 28. The move marks Qantas’ return to the Delhi-Melbourne corridor after a short hiatus since June this year.

According to the airline, the timing aligns with high travel demand between the two nations, offering a faster and more convenient option for passengers travelling between the Indian and Victorian capitals.

Flights Timed with Major Cricket Events

The resumption comes days before one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, the Australia vs India T20 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 31. The inaugural flight from Delhi will land in Melbourne on October 28, providing a direct link for fans heading to the match.

Melbourne’s vibrant mix of culture, food, and sport has long made it a favourite among Indian travellers. The city also serves as a gateway to popular destinations such as the Yarra Valley, Great Ocean Road, and Phillip Island, ideal for travellers seeking day trips and short getaways.

Qantas’ latest schedule complements its existing Bengaluru–Sydney service, further strengthening connectivity between the two countries. The airline also offers access to 21 additional Indian cities through its codeshare partnership with IndiGo, enhancing convenience for passengers flying from smaller hubs.

Expanding Capacity and Comfort

The route will be serviced by Qantas’ Airbus A330-200 aircraft, which features 26 lie-flat Business Class suites and 204 Economy Class seats. The three weekly return services will add over 1,300 seats per week on the route, totalling more than 30,000 seats across the peak season.

Travellers booking with Qantas can also take advantage of the Qantas Explorer programme, which offers discounted domestic fares to more than 100 destinations within Australia, including Sydney, Cairns, the Gold Coast, and Tasmania.

All international fares include checked baggage, meals, beverages, and inflight entertainment as part of the airline’s full-service offering. Tickets are now available via qantas.com/in and authorised travel agents.

Qantas Deepens Commitment to Indian Market

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace said the airline’s decision to relaunch the service reflects growing travel demand between India and Australia.

“We’re delighted to bring back our non-stop connection between Delhi and Melbourne, just in time for the busy travel season,” Wallace said. “Flying direct significantly reduces travel time to Australia, and these new flights are perfectly suited for Indian fans attending cricket events in Melbourne, including the T20 series in late-October, the Ashes, and Big Bash League later in the year.”

He added that Qantas is expanding its footprint in India to support customer needs. “To help support our growing presence in India, we have opened new offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to service our Indian customers and promote our non-stop flights to Sydney and Melbourne.”

Connecting Two Growing Markets

Industry analysts note that the Delhi-Melbourne link highlights Qantas’ long-term commitment to India, one of the fastest-growing outbound travel markets globally. With both nations sharing strong economic and cultural ties, including a passionate love for cricket, the renewed service is expected to strengthen people-to-people and business connections further.

Melbourne’s summer calendar includes several major cricket events, including the Ashes Boxing Day Test (December 26-30), four Big Bash League fixtures, and the Women’s Ashes day-night Test (January 30-February 2, 2026). For many Indian travellers, this season could offer the perfect blend of sport, leisure, and exploration, now with a direct flight to get them there.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Ind Vs Aus T20 Qantas Delhi To Melbourne
