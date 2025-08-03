Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPiyush Goyal Meets Steel Producers In Mumbai To Push Tech Adoption, Cut Costs, And Boost MSME Competitiveness

Piyush Goyal Meets Steel Producers In Mumbai To Push Tech Adoption, Cut Costs, And Boost MSME Competitiveness

The focus of the meeting was to discuss on key areas such as advanced tech adoption, reducing costs, boosting iron ore production, and enhancing MSME competitiveness.

By : ANI | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 10:25 AM (IST)

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a high-level meeting with major steel producers in Mumbai on Saturday. The focus of the meeting was to discuss on key areas such as advanced technology adoption, reducing logistics costs, boosting iron ore production, and enhancing MSME competitiveness to strengthen India's position in global value chains.

"Held a productive dialogue with major steel producers in Mumbai. Focused on ideas like advanced tech adoption, reducing logistics costs, increasing iron ore production, and expanding India's role in global value chains by making our MSMEs more competitive. Looking forward to a collaborative roadmap ahead to forge a resilient & future-ready steel industry," Goyal said in the X post.

Steel is a de-regulated sector and the government acts as a facilitator by creating a conducive policy environment for the development of the steel sector. The government has taken the several measures to improve raw material security, enhance R&D activities, reduce import dependence, and cost of production to support India's goal of becoming Aatmanirbhar in steel production and help MSMEs, small steel producers.

Also Read : Personal Loans Explained: Benefits, Pitfalls And How To Borrow Smartly

He also engaged with leaders from the engineering goods sector, calling them "champions of precision, performance & progress." Goyal emphasized the government's commitment to building a resilient steel industry and transforming India into a global engineering hub under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

"Engaged with leaders of the Engineering Goods Sector who are our nation's champions of precision, performance & progress. Together, we are building an ecosystem that strengthens Aatmanirbhar Bharat and fuels Make in India for the World. Government is committed to turbocharging India's march to become a global engineering hub!," he added in a seperate post.

These meetings are possibly part of the government's effort to protect the stakeholders in the steel and other allied sectors amid the uncertain environment after the imposition of tariff by the US President Donald Trump.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tech MSME Cost Cutting Piyush Goyal Steel Producers
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
IndiGo Passenger Who Went Missing After Being Slapped By Co Flier Found At Railway Station
IndiGo Passenger Who Went Missing After Being Slapped By Co Flier Found At Railway Station
Cities
'Deeply Saddened...': Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik Mourns Death Of Puri Teen Who Was Set Ablaze
'Deeply Saddened...': Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik Mourns Death Of Puri Teen Who Was Set Ablaze
World
US Tightens Scrutiny On Marriage-Based Green Cards To Crack Down On Immigration Fraud
US Tightens Scrutiny On Marriage-Based Green Cards To Crack Down On Immigration Fraud
Cities
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Malegaon Verdict: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: During Varanasi Visit, PM Modi Urges Citizens to Choose Swadeshi Over Foreign Goods
PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget