Is It Wise to Pay Off Your Home Loan Early? Pros And Cons

Unlike a mutual fund or fixed deposit, you can’t quickly tap into your home equity during a crisis unless you take a top-up loan or sell the property—both of which come with their complications

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 05:05 PM (IST)

For many Indian homeowners, the idea of clearing a home loan ahead of schedule is deeply appealing. The thought of being debt-free—no EMIs, no interest payments, no lender obligations—offers not only peace of mind but also a sense of financial accomplishment.

But is paying off your home loan early always the smartest move? Or could it potentially cost you more in the long run?

The Psychological And Financial Upside

Owning a home outright is emotionally rewarding and financially attractive, especially in India, where homeownership is a key life goal. Eliminating years of EMIs could translate to lakhs saved in interest, particularly valuable for borrowers locked into higher interest rates, which can range from 8 per cent to over 10 per cent annually.

For risk-averse individuals or those without access to high-yield investments, prepaying a loan can feel like a safe and simple route to financial freedom.

But There’s A Catch: Opportunity Cost

Home loan interest in India is often much lower than the potential returns from other investments, such as equities, mutual funds, or even PPF and NPS over the long term. For example, if your loan carries an interest rate of 8 per cent, but your investments are compounding at 12–15 per cent, diverting funds toward loan prepayment could mean missing out on better wealth creation opportunities.

Additionally, once you put your money into your property, it becomes illiquid. Unlike a mutual fund or fixed deposit, you can’t quickly tap into your home equity during a crisis unless you take a top-up loan or sell the property—both of which come with their complications.

What About Tax Savings?

Indian taxpayers can claim deductions on home loan interest (up to Rs 2 lakh per annum under Section 24) and principal repayment (up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C). Prepaying your loan early could reduce these tax benefits, particularly if you have no other significant deductions under these sections.

Embed widget