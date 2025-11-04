Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today In Lucknow: Yellow Metal Sees Mild Correction Amid Global Volatility

Gold Price Today In Lucknow: Yellow Metal Sees Mild Correction Amid Global Volatility

In Lucknow, the price of 24-karat gold currently stands at Rs 12,251 per gram, while 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 11,240 per gram.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold prices in Lucknow edged lower on Tuesday, following the downward trend seen across major Indian cities. The dip comes amid fluctuating global prices and currency movements, as investors weigh signs of slowing economic growth and shifts in monetary policy expectations.

In Lucknow, the price of 24-karat gold currently stands at Rs 12,251 per gram, while 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 11,240 per gram. The decline marks a brief pause in what has otherwise been a resilient period for gold, with steady demand from both retail investors and jewellers.

India’s Gold Demand Remains Robust Despite Price Swings

India’s fascination with gold continues to be unmatched, with the country ranked as the second-largest consumer globally. Despite sustained efforts to encourage recycling and domestic sourcing, the bulk of India’s gold supply still comes from imports. This dependence makes local prices extremely sensitive to movements in the rupee.

Because gold is traded globally in US dollars, even minor fluctuations in the rupee’s exchange rate can significantly alter import costs. A stronger rupee offers relief to domestic buyers, but any weakening can quickly drive up prices. On Tuesday, the rupee’s relative firmness helped offset some of the global weakness in gold, leading to marginal price adjustments in the domestic market.

Global Cues Keep Market Direction Mixed

On the global stage, gold’s performance is being shaped by multiple factors, from inflation and bond yields to shifts in investor sentiment. Concerns over the pace of US economic recovery, changing expectations around Federal Reserve rate cuts, and geopolitical uncertainties in key regions continue to keep bullion investors on their toes.

Jewellers in Lucknow say that despite the mild correction, footfall remains healthy as gold retains its appeal as a long-term asset. Many buyers are using the current dip as an opportunity to make fresh purchases ahead of festivals and weddings. Analysts expect domestic demand to remain steady in the coming weeks, even as international market fluctuations persist.

Also read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Lucknow Lucknow Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget