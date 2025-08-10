Lucknow Gold Prices Edge Higher, Tracking National Trend

Gold prices in Lucknow remained firm today, with 22-karat gold fetching Rs 9,460 per gram and 24-karat gold (999 gold) priced at Rs 10,319 per gram. The rates reflect a broader trend across India, where gold continues to gain traction as a safe-haven asset amid market uncertainty.

As the second-largest gold consumer globally, India sources the bulk of its supply from imports. Recycled gold plays only a limited role. Given that gold is traded globally in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate quickly impacts Indian market prices, including those in Lucknow.

Local Taxes, Currency Swings, and Global Events Influence Prices

In addition to currency movements, domestic levies such as customs duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-specific charges contribute to regional price variations. Gold’s reputation for stability draws investors during periods of inflation or economic instability.

Internationally, changes in bond yields, monetary policies, and major geopolitical or economic developments can all shift prices sharply. As a result, Lucknow’s gold rates are shaped by a combination of domestic policy decisions and global market trends.

Also Read : Markets On Edge With Tariff Threats, Inflation Data And Earnings Flood Ahead

Rates Across the Country

Delhi matches Lucknow’s prices today, with 22K gold at Rs 9,460 per gram and 24K at Rs 10,319 per gram. Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune have slightly lower rates of Rs 9,445 for 22K and Rs 10,304 for 24K gold. Ahmedabad and Indore stand at Rs 9,450 for 22K and Rs 10,309 for 24K gold.

Gold’s Stronghold in Investor Portfolios

With ongoing economic volatility, gold remains a favoured choice for preserving wealth. Market analysts believe that as long as uncertainties persist — whether from global trade tensions, currency fluctuations, or oil market movements — demand will remain solid in Lucknow and beyond.

For residents of Lucknow, gold continues to serve not just as a financial hedge but also as an integral part of cultural and festive traditions, ensuring its enduring appeal in the city’s economy.