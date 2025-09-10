At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Gold Rate Today (September 10): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,145 in Delhi, Rs 10,130 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,135 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies overwhelmingly on imports to meet its appetite for the yellow metal, with recycled supplies contributing only a small fraction. Because international bullion is priced in US dollars, even minor changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate can quickly translate into higher or lower prices for Indian buyers.
The final price tag for consumers is further influenced by a combination of import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies, which together make domestic gold rates highly sensitive to both currency swings and shifts in government policy. At the same time, global dynamics - ranging from movements in bond yields and monetary policy decisions by central banks to changes in investor sentiment - remain key drivers of gold’s direction.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,073 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,135 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,056 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,135 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,056 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,145 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,066 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
