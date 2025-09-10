Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies overwhelmingly on imports to meet its appetite for the yellow metal, with recycled supplies contributing only a small fraction. Because international bullion is priced in US dollars, even minor changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate can quickly translate into higher or lower prices for Indian buyers.

The final price tag for consumers is further influenced by a combination of import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies, which together make domestic gold rates highly sensitive to both currency swings and shifts in government policy. At the same time, global dynamics - ranging from movements in bond yields and monetary policy decisions by central banks to changes in investor sentiment - remain key drivers of gold’s direction.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,145 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,066 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,073 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,135 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,056 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,135 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,056 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,145 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,066 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).