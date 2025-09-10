Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Rate Today (September 10): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (September 10): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,145 in Delhi, Rs 10,130 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,135 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies overwhelmingly on imports to meet its appetite for the yellow metal, with recycled supplies contributing only a small fraction. Because international bullion is priced in US dollars, even minor changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate can quickly translate into higher or lower prices for Indian buyers.

The final price tag for consumers is further influenced by a combination of import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies, which together make domestic gold rates highly sensitive to both currency swings and shifts in government policy. At the same time, global dynamics - ranging from movements in bond yields and monetary policy decisions by central banks to changes in investor sentiment - remain key drivers of gold’s direction.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,145 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,066 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,073 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,135 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,056 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,051 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,135 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,056 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,145 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,066 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Also read
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
World
Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing? Explained
Explained: Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing?
Entertainment
Delhi HC Seeks Full Disclosure Of Sunjay Kapur's Aseets in Case Filed by Karisma Kapoor’s Children
Delhi HC Issues Notice In Asset Case Filed By Karisma Kapoor’s Children
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget