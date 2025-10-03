Gold Price In Chennai Today: Rates Dip Amid Global Cues

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price In Chennai Today: Rates Dip Amid Global Cues

India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies heavily on imports, as recycled gold contributes minimally to overall supply.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Gold, long regarded as a safe-haven asset, saw a marginal dip on Friday, reflecting global economic trends and fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate. In Chennai, 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs 10,840 per gram, while 24-karat (commonly referred to as 999 gold) stands at Rs 11,826 per gram. These rates are slightly higher than international bullion prices due to import duties, GST, and other state-level levies, which make domestic jewellery and bullion costlier for Indian buyers.

India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies heavily on imports, as recycled gold contributes minimally to overall supply. This dependency means that any sharp movement in global gold prices or the US dollar directly affects domestic rates. In addition, central bank policies, bond yields, and prevailing economic uncertainty influence investor sentiment globally, leading to short-term volatility in prices.

Factors Influencing Gold Demand

Globally, gold’s appeal as a hedge against economic instability continues to drive demand. Geopolitical tensions, fluctuating equity markets, and fears of inflation often push investors toward the metal. “At times of uncertainty, gold remains a preferred option for wealth preservation,” analysts say. In India, consumption is mainly driven by festive demand, weddings, and investment in small denominations, such as coins and bars.

In Chennai, traders have observed cautious buying this week, as investors monitor both domestic indicators and international cues. Despite the recent dip, gold remains an attractive avenue for long-term wealth protection, particularly amid ongoing market swings. Jewellery retailers are also watching global trends closely, adjusting rates almost daily to reflect changes in import costs and currency fluctuations.

Outlook for Chennai Buyers

As the financial year progresses, experts advise Chennai residents to track both local and international factors. The rupee-dollar rate, central bank decisions, and commodity market movements can continue to influence prices. While the dip on Friday may present a buying opportunity for some, others prefer a wait-and-watch approach until global volatility stabilises.

Overall, gold in Chennai continues to be a key component of investment portfolios, offering safety in uncertain times and a hedge against inflation for long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
