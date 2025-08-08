Gold Prices Hold Steady In Kolkata At Rs 9,470 Today (August 8); Check Details

Gold prices remained largely stable across major Indian cities on August 8, with Kolkata maintaining a consistent trend alongside other key metros. In Kolkata, the price of 22-karat gold stood at Rs 9,470 per gram, while 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 10,331 per gram—matching rates seen in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. While Chennai witnessed a slight uptick in prices, Kolkata's steady rates reflect a balanced demand-supply scenario in the eastern market.

Delhi and Lucknow recorded the highest prices among major cities, with 22K gold at Rs 9,485 and 24K at Rs 10,346 per gram, pointing to regional variations influenced by local demand trends and logistics. On the other hand, cities like Ahmedabad and Indore saw a marginally higher rate than Kolkata, with 22K at Rs 9,475 and 24K at Rs 10,336.

Amid ongoing economic uncertainties and global market fluctuations, gold continues to hold its appeal as a secure investment option. The consistent rates in Kolkata indicate steady investor confidence in the yellow metal’s value as a hedge against volatility and inflation. As the festive and wedding seasons approach, demand in cities like Kolkata is expected to remain resilient, further supporting stable price levels.

Gold Maintains Its Appeal As A Safe-Haven Asset

The overall rise in gold prices is being attributed to global financial uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical tensions. These factors continue to fuel investor interest in gold, widely seen as a reliable hedge and a means of preserving wealth.

For buyers in Kolkata and across India, the yellow metal remains a popular choice amid turbulent economic conditions. With the upcoming festive season expected to further drive physical demand, market experts anticipate more price movements in the days to come.

India’s Deep-Rooted Connection With Gold

Nowhere is the trust in gold more deeply rooted than in India, where it is intricately intertwined with everyday life and cultural identity. Gold is not merely a precious metal—it represents tradition, emotion, and heritage. Whether it's weddings, religious ceremonies, or festivals, gold plays a central role in commemorating life's most significant occasions. It is cherished as a symbol of love, prosperity, and protection, often passed down through generations as a prized legacy.