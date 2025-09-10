Gold Prices Hit The Roof, Check Rates In Chennai Today

Gold prices in Chennai firmed up again on Wednesday, extending the surge that had pushed the yellow metal to record highs a day earlier. Investors and households in the Tamil Nadu capital are watching closely as prices remain elevated, reflecting both domestic and international market dynamics.

In Chennai, 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs 10,150 per gram, while 24-karat gold stands at Rs 11,073 per gram. These levels position Chennai among the higher-priced cities in India, marginally above Delhi and Kolkata.

What’s Behind the Price Increase?

As the second-largest consumer of gold globally, India is heavily dependent on imports to satisfy its appetite, with only a small portion met through recycled supply. Since gold is priced in US dollars, the rupee-dollar exchange rate is a critical factor shaping retail prices in cities like Chennai.

Domestic levies such as import duty, GST, and state-level taxes also contribute significantly to the final price. This makes local rates highly responsive to any changes in government policy or international trade conditions.

Globally, gold prices are being influenced by movements in bond yields, monetary policy expectations, and the appeal of safe-haven assets during uncertain times. Investor sentiment has tilted towards caution amid slowing global growth and persistent geopolitical concerns, factors that have kept bullion demand robust.

Comparing Chennai With Other Cities

Elsewhere, gold rates show similar upward momentum, though differences persist across regions. Delhi is quoting Rs 10,145 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,066 for 24-karat. Mumbai and Pune are both aligned at Rs 10,130 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,051 for 24-karat. Ahmedabad and Indore are at Rs 10,135 and Rs 11,056 per gram for 22-karat and 24-karat respectively.

The premium in Chennai underlines the strong cultural significance of gold in southern India, where the demand for jewellery and ornaments remains consistently high. Households often view gold as a store of value and a safeguard against inflation and volatile market conditions.

Analysts emphasise that, “At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.” With this perspective, Chennai’s consumers appear set to continue their preference for gold purchases despite high prices.

Looking ahead, global trade negotiations, central bank policies, and movements in oil prices are expected to remain influential factors shaping bullion trends in Chennai and across the country.