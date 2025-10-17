Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today In Kolkata: Festive Cheer Pushes Gold To Record Highs Before Dhanteras

Gold Price Today In Kolkata: Festive Cheer Pushes Gold To Record Highs Before Dhanteras

Jewellers across the city reported heavy footfall as buyers looked to make purchases before the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold prices in Kolkata scaled new peaks on Friday, ahead of Dhanteras, extending their record-breaking run as festive demand, global cues, and investor optimism fuelled a fresh surge. India, which imports most of its gold, continues to see strong appetite despite historically high rates.

In Kolkata, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 12,170 per gram, while 24-karat gold stood at Rs 13,277 per gram. Jewellers across the city reported heavy footfall as buyers looked to make purchases before the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Retailers said that even though prices are steep, demand remains steady, driven by the belief that buying gold during this period brings prosperity.

Domestic prices tend to be higher than international benchmarks because of import duties, GST, and state-level charges. These levies often make gold jewellery more expensive for consumers, yet the festive spirit usually outweighs price concerns.

Global Trends and Outlook

Gold prices globally have rallied by more than 50 per cent in 2025, breaching the $4,000 per ounce mark and setting over 35 new records. Analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) expect the rally to continue, projecting international prices to rise further towards $4,500 per ounce, supported by robust central bank purchases and ongoing geopolitical risks.

"Gold's stellar rally reflects a confluence of macro shifts, from fiscal uncertainty and a softer dollar to strategic diversification by central banks. Asia is emerging as the epicentre of this new monetary alignment," said Manav Modi, Analyst, Commodities & Currencies, MOFSL.

In the domestic market, gold touched Rs 1.20 lakh per 10 grams last week and could advance to Rs 1.35 lakh if the rupee-dollar exchange rate remains around 89. Central banks worldwide bought around 600 tonnes of gold in the first nine months of 2025, while gold ETFs added 450 tonnes, indicating sustained institutional interest.

Silver has also shone this year, gaining over 60 per cent so far, driven by strong industrial demand in sectors like solar energy, electric vehicles, and advanced manufacturing. MOFSL said the gold-silver ratio has narrowed to around 81 from 110 earlier in the year, signalling silver's growing strength.

As Dhanteras nears, jewellers in Kolkata expect a busy weekend. Despite record prices, cultural sentiment, rising incomes, and gold's appeal as a long-term store of value continue to drive demand. The brokerage added that short-term corrections are possible, but overall momentum in the precious metals market remains firmly upward.

Also read
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Kolkata Today Kolkata Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
India
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
India
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Note Of ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams, Seeks Response From Centre
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Note Of ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams, Seeks Response From Centre
India
Delhi Hit-And-Run: Thar Crushes 13-Year-Old Boy On Bicycle Twice In Vasant Kunj
Delhi Hit-And-Run: Thar Crushes 13-Year-Old Boy On Bicycle Twice In Vasant Kunj
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget