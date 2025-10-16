Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Shines Bright In Chennai, Check How Much 22K Costs Today

Gold Shines Bright In Chennai, Check How Much 22K Costs Today

Globally, gold’s valuation is impacted by bond yield movements, central bank monetary policies, and investor sentiment.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold prices in Chennai surged to unprecedented levels on Thursday, ahead of the Dhanteras festival, reflecting the heightened demand as buyers look to invest in auspicious jewellery. The current gold rate in Chennai stands at Rs 11,900 per gram for 22-karat gold, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) is priced at Rs 12,982 per gram. India, the second-largest consumer of gold globally after China, relies heavily on imports to meet domestic requirements, with recycled gold contributing only a small fraction of the supply. Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influence local pricing.

Domestically, gold remains costlier than international benchmarks due to import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and additional state-specific levies. Jewellery and bullion prices in Chennai reflect these extra charges, making the precious metal a premium investment. Globally, gold’s valuation is impacted by bond yield movements, central bank monetary policies, and investor sentiment. Its enduring reputation as a safe-haven asset maintains robust demand, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty or geopolitical tensions.

Investment Sentiment Drives Demand

Market experts note that gold continues to attract investors seeking long-term financial security amid volatile market conditions. The run-up in prices ahead of Dhanteras is indicative of seasonal buying, as the festival traditionally prompts Indians to purchase gold for auspicious reasons. As a result, local jewellers and bullion traders report strong footfall, with consumers favouring both 22-karat and 24-karat gold.

In addition to Chennai, gold rates in other major cities exhibit similar trends. Delhi’s 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 11,880 per gram, while Mumbai and Bengaluru show 22-karat gold at Rs 11,865 per gram. Hyderabad and Kolkata match these rates, reflecting nationwide demand. Economic analysts assert that the combination of global price movements, a weakening rupee, and domestic festive buying is contributing to the record highs witnessed across India.

Also read
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanteras Gold Price In Chennai Today Chennai Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Advertisement

Videos

Foreign Ministry Denies Donald Trump’s Claim on India Halting Russian Oil Imports
Bihar Elections: Amit Shah Begins 10-Day Bihar Tour, NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Underway
Rohtak: ASI Sandeep’s Postmortem Underway, Investigation Continues In IPS-Y Puran Kumar Case
Bihar Elections: BJP Rejects JDU’s CM Face Condition, Sticks To Pre-Decided Strategy | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Greater Noida Stunt Car Overturns; Sriganganagar Drug Properties Bulldozed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget