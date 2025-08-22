Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Dip In Kolkata: Festive Demand And Global Uncertainty Clash

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices slipped on Friday as global economic uncertainty and a stronger US dollar weighed on the precious metal, impacting domestic markets as well. Kolkata, a key centre for jewellery demand, saw prices follow the national trend, though cultural demand for gold remains strong ahead of the upcoming festive season.

According to the latest updates, the price of 22-karat gold in Kolkata stands at Rs 9,215 per gram, while 24-karat gold is priced at Rs 10,053 per gram. The decline mirrors global cues, where fluctuations in the US currency and bond yields continue to drive volatility in the bullion market.

Currency and Policy Factors Shape Gold Rates

India, the second-largest consumer of gold globally after China, relies heavily on imports to meet domestic demand, with recycled gold forming only a minor portion of supply. Because gold is traded internationally in US dollars, changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affect domestic prices.

Additionally, taxes such as import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies add to the final retail cost for consumers. In Kolkata, these factors collectively shape the local pricing, which often mirrors global shifts.

Global triggers have also influenced the downward movement in prices. Rising US Treasury yields and uncertainty around trade negotiations have spurred investors to seek safer options, while central bank policies continue to play a key role. A strengthening US dollar often makes gold costlier for buyers using other currencies, exerting downward pressure on demand globally and domestically.

Gold’s Cultural Significance Amid Price Volatility

Despite today’s price drop, gold remains deeply embedded in Indian culture, especially in cities like Kolkata, where jewellery purchases are integral to weddings and festivals. The metal’s perception as a hedge against inflation and economic instability means that dips in price are often viewed as buying opportunities by long-term investors.

Here are the current rates across major cities for comparison:

Delhi: Rs 9,230 (22K), Rs 10,068 (24K)

Mumbai: Rs 9,215 (22K), Rs 10,053 (24K)

Ahmedabad: Rs 9,220 (22K), Rs 10,058 (24K)

Lucknow: Rs 9,230 (22K), Rs 10,068 (24K)

As global markets brace for economic shifts and central banks prepare for key policy decisions, bullion watchers in Kolkata will be monitoring further developments closely. For now, the latest fall in gold prices may provide some respite for buyers planning festive purchases.

