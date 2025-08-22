Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today In Chennai: Rates Ease After Global Pressure

Gold Price Today In Chennai: Rates Ease After Global Pressure

The price movement reflects a broader trend seen across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, where rates also softened slightly.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices edged lower on Friday as global cues and currency fluctuations weighed on sentiment, influencing markets across India, including Chennai. The yellow metal, which holds immense cultural and financial value, saw a modest correction despite its safe-haven appeal during economic volatility.

In Chennai, 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs 9,215 per gram, while 24-karat gold stands at Rs 10,053 per gram. The price movement reflects a broader trend seen across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, where rates also softened slightly.

Why Gold Prices Are Falling Today

The recent decline comes amid persistent strength in the US dollar and rising Treasury yields, which generally limit the appeal of gold as an investment. Because gold is globally denominated in dollars, a stronger greenback makes it more expensive for buyers in other currencies, leading to lower demand and softer prices.

For India—the second-largest gold consumer after China—exchange rate dynamics play a critical role in determining domestic prices. Along with currency fluctuations, factors such as import duties, GST, and local taxes also influence retail prices in cities like Chennai. Since India meets most of its gold demand through imports, any shift in global conditions quickly translates to local price adjustments.

Cultural Demand vs. Market Volatility

Despite the recent dip, gold continues to hold its ground as a preferred asset for wealth preservation and cultural celebrations. In Chennai, where weddings and festivals drive a significant portion of jewellery purchases, lower prices could stimulate demand ahead of the festive season.

Here’s how other cities are faring:

Delhi: Rs 9,230 (22K), Rs 10,068 (24K)

Mumbai: Rs 9,215 (22K), Rs 10,053 (24K)

Ahmedabad: Rs 9,220 (22K), Rs 10,058 (24K)

Lucknow: Rs 9,230 (22K), Rs 10,068 (24K)

Investors and jewellers alike are watching international developments closely, especially with ongoing talks of central bank policy moves and global trade uncertainties. Any shift in US monetary policy or energy prices could further impact bullion demand and pricing trends in the weeks ahead.

Also read
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Chennai Today Chennai Gold Rates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Election 2025
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA
Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'
Cricket
India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
India XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Breaking: Supreme Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today
Breaking: Deadly Truck Bomb Attack On Air Base In Cali, Colombia Leaves 13 Dead
Breaking: Malaysian F-18 Hornet Fighter Jet Crashes At Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Calls Pm Modi 'Vote Thief' During Rally In Munger, Sparks Controversy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget