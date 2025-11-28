Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the final month of the year arrives and winter settles in, December brings with it not only festive lights, chilly evenings, and year‑end celebrations but also a long list of bank holidays. With multiple state‑specific observances and national holidays lined up, planning financial tasks in advance becomes essential.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar, banks across the country will remain closed for 18 days in December 2025. While Christmas on December 25 is the only nationwide holiday when all banks will shut operations, most other closures depend on regional festivals and local regulations.

Because many December holidays reflect cultural and religious diversity across states, banks in one region may remain closed while branches elsewhere continue normal operations. Customers are advised to check with their local branches to confirm state‑specific holidays.

Digital Banking Stays Functional

Even as physical bank branches remain closed on these days, customers can still access essential digital services. Online banking, mobile banking, UPI transactions and ATMs will continue to function as usual. However, services like cheque clearing and over‑the‑counter cash deposits or withdrawals will not be available on holidays.

In addition to the holiday roster, both public and private sector banks observe the standard weekly offs on all Sundays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. These mandatory closures must also be kept in mind while planning financial activities.

Bank Holidays In December

Here is the complete list of regional bank holidays for December 2025

Date Day State December 1 State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day Itanagar and Kohima December 3 Feast of St. Francis Xavier Panaji December 7 Weekend Holiday All Over India December 12 Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma Shillong December 13 Second Saturday All Over India December 14 Weekend Holiday All Over India December 18 Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham Shillong December 19 Goa Liberation Day Panaji December 20 Losoong / Namsoong Gangtok December 21 Weekend Holiday All Over India December 22 Losoong / Namsoong Gangtok December 24 Christmas Eve Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong December 25 Christmas All Over India December 26 Christmas Celebration Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong December 27 Christmas Fourth Saturday Kohima All Over India December 28 Weekend Holiday All Over India December 30 Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah Shillong December 31 New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa Aizawl and Imphal

With an extensive mix of festive and regional observances, December remains one of the months with the highest number of scattered bank holidays. Customers are encouraged to plan their visits to branches accordingly and rely on digital alternatives wherever possible.