Bank Holidays In December 2025: Check State-Wise Closures Before You Step Out

Bank Holidays In December 2025: Check State-Wise Closures Before You Step Out

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar, banks across the country will remain closed for 18 days in December 2025.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
As the final month of the year arrives and winter settles in, December brings with it not only festive lights, chilly evenings, and year‑end celebrations but also a long list of bank holidays. With multiple state‑specific observances and national holidays lined up, planning financial tasks in advance becomes essential.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar, banks across the country will remain closed for 18 days in December 2025. While Christmas on December 25 is the only nationwide holiday when all banks will shut operations, most other closures depend on regional festivals and local regulations.

Because many December holidays reflect cultural and religious diversity across states, banks in one region may remain closed while branches elsewhere continue normal operations. Customers are advised to check with their local branches to confirm state‑specific holidays.

Digital Banking Stays Functional

Even as physical bank branches remain closed on these days, customers can still access essential digital services. Online banking, mobile banking, UPI transactions and ATMs will continue to function as usual. However, services like cheque clearing and over‑the‑counter cash deposits or withdrawals will not be available on holidays.

In addition to the holiday roster, both public and private sector banks observe the standard weekly offs on all Sundays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. These mandatory closures must also be kept in mind while planning financial activities.

Bank Holidays In December

Here is the complete list of regional bank holidays for December 2025

Date Day State

December

1

 

 State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day  Itanagar and Kohima

December

3

 Feast of St. Francis Xavier

 

Panaji

December

7

 

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

December

12

 

Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma

 

 

Shillong

December

13

 

 Second Saturday All Over India

December

14

 

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

December

18

  Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham Shillong

December

19

  Goa Liberation Day Panaji

December

20

 Losoong / Namsoong Gangtok

December

21

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

December

22

 Losoong / Namsoong Gangtok

December

24

  Christmas Eve Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong

December

25

 Christmas All Over India

December

26

 Christmas Celebration Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong

December

27

Christmas

Fourth Saturday

Kohima

All Over India

December

28

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

December

30

 Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

 

Shillong

December

31

 New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa

 

Aizawl and Imphal

With an extensive mix of festive and regional observances, December remains one of the months with the highest number of scattered bank holidays. Customers are encouraged to plan their visits to branches accordingly and rely on digital alternatives wherever possible.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
