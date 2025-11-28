Bank Holidays In December 2025: Check State-Wise Closures Before You Step Out
As the final month of the year arrives and winter settles in, December brings with it not only festive lights, chilly evenings, and year‑end celebrations but also a long list of bank holidays. With multiple state‑specific observances and national holidays lined up, planning financial tasks in advance becomes essential.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar, banks across the country will remain closed for 18 days in December 2025. While Christmas on December 25 is the only nationwide holiday when all banks will shut operations, most other closures depend on regional festivals and local regulations.
Because many December holidays reflect cultural and religious diversity across states, banks in one region may remain closed while branches elsewhere continue normal operations. Customers are advised to check with their local branches to confirm state‑specific holidays.
Digital Banking Stays Functional
Even as physical bank branches remain closed on these days, customers can still access essential digital services. Online banking, mobile banking, UPI transactions and ATMs will continue to function as usual. However, services like cheque clearing and over‑the‑counter cash deposits or withdrawals will not be available on holidays.
In addition to the holiday roster, both public and private sector banks observe the standard weekly offs on all Sundays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. These mandatory closures must also be kept in mind while planning financial activities.
Bank Holidays In December
Here is the complete list of regional bank holidays for December 2025
|Date
|Day
|State
|
December
1
|State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day
|Itanagar and Kohima
|
December
3
|Feast of St. Francis Xavier
|
Panaji
|
December
7
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
December
12
|
Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma
|
Shillong
|
December
13
|Second Saturday
|All Over India
|
December
14
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
December
18
|Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham
|Shillong
|
December
19
|Goa Liberation Day
|Panaji
|
December
20
|Losoong / Namsoong
|Gangtok
|
December
21
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
December
22
|Losoong / Namsoong
|Gangtok
|
December
24
|Christmas Eve
|Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong
|
December
25
|Christmas
|All Over India
|
December
26
|Christmas Celebration
|Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong
|
December
27
|
Christmas
Fourth Saturday
|
Kohima
All Over India
|
December
28
|Weekend Holiday
|All Over India
|
December
30
|Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah
|
Shillong
|
December
31
|New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa
|
Aizawl and Imphal
With an extensive mix of festive and regional observances, December remains one of the months with the highest number of scattered bank holidays. Customers are encouraged to plan their visits to branches accordingly and rely on digital alternatives wherever possible.