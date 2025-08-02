Chennai Gold Prices Steady: A Safe Haven Amidst Economic Shifts?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceChennai Gold Prices Steady: A Safe Haven Amidst Economic Shifts?

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 04:25 PM (IST)

Gold prices in Chennai are holding firm, with Sunday’s rates pegged at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,135 per gram for 24-karat (999) gold. This stability comes against a backdrop of ongoing price movements seen across other major Indian cities, reflecting Chennai’s alignment with the national gold market.

India, the second-largest gold consumer globally after China, leans heavily on imports to meet its demand. Recycled gold contributes only a small slice of the overall supply, leaving prices vulnerable to currency swings and global cues. Since gold is traded in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar rate quickly translates to price changes in Chennai.

Drivers of Price Trends

The pricing story doesn’t end with the exchange rate. Import duties, GST, and state-level levies layer further costs onto the market, shaping what customers ultimately pay. Gold’s traditional reputation as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty, inflation, or market upheaval adds another dimension – pushing demand higher when investors seek security.

Moreover, wider global economic trends – such as bond yields, economic growth signals and financial market shifts – influence the mood of investors and help steer the direction of gold prices.

Chennai in Context of Nationwide Prices

Across the rest of the country, gold remains buoyant. Delhi and Lucknow are quoting 22K gold at Rs 9,305, slightly higher than Chennai’s price, while Ahmedabad and Indore list it at Rs 9,295. In Kolkata, rates mirror Chennai’s – Rs 9,290 for 22K and Rs 10,135 for 24K.

For Chennai buyers, today’s rates underline why the yellow metal remains such a reliable store of value. Priced at Rs 9,290 for 22K and Rs 10,135 for 24K, gold continues to offer a sense of financial stability and security, ensuring its status as one of the most trusted investment choices in India’s dynamic economy.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
Embed widget