Aadhaar Now Must For Income Certificates In Delhi To Access Govt Schemes; Details Inside

The Delhi government will now require Aadhaar verification for issuing income certificates, a crucial document that determines eligibility for a wide range of welfare schemes. The move, approved by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, aims to tighten checks against fraudulent claims and ensure that only genuine beneficiaries access government subsidies and benefits.

In a policy update, the Lieutenant Governor has given his nod to the Revenue Department’s proposal to bring the issuance of income certificates under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016. This section empowers state and central governments to mandate Aadhaar authentication for services funded from the Consolidated Fund of India or a State.

The order notes that income certificates are a key tool in assessing a citizen’s eligibility for financial support from the government, including fee reimbursements for SC/ST/OBC students, pensions, and medical aid under Delhi Arogya Kosh, among others.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also supported the proposal, highlighting that the Aadhaar requirement would enhance transparency and help eliminate irregularities in the disbursal of benefits.

Benefits Of Aadhaar-Based Identification

According to the Revenue Department, the use of Aadhaar simplifies service delivery by eliminating the need for multiple identity documents, making the process more efficient and citizen-friendly. Beneficiaries can now receive entitlements in a direct and seamless manner, minimising bureaucratic delays.

The policy also follows the UIDAI’s 2019 directive, which allows state governments to enforce Aadhaar-based verification for schemes financed through state funds.

Alternative Documents For Those Without Aadhaar

In cases where individuals do not yet possess an Aadhaar number, they will be required to apply for Aadhaar enrolment. Minors without Aadhaar can submit an enrolment or biometric update slip along with a birth certificate or a school ID signed by the school principal. Adults can submit other valid documents, such as a passport, PAN card, Kisan photo passbook, driving licence, or bank passbook, along with the Aadhaar enrolment slip.

To ensure smooth implementation, the Lieutenant Governor has instructed the Revenue Department to undertake extensive public outreach so that citizens are informed of the new requirement. The aim is to ensure that no genuine beneficiary is denied access to schemes due to a lack of awareness or documentation.