Gold Prices Regain Momentum And Soar Today (Feb 19), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Feb 19) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices soared for the second consecutive session on Thursday, supported by escalating geopolitical tensions, uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve’s policy stance and the withdrawal of additional margins on domestic bullion futures.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures rose 0.22 per cent to Rs 1,56,100 per 10 grams in intraday trade. Silver prices also moved higher, with MCX March futures gaining 0.29 per cent to Rs 2,44,971 per kg.

The rally comes amid reports that the US Defence Department has deployed additional military assets, including warships, air defence systems and submarines, to the Middle East in preparation for a potential strike on Iran if negotiations collapse. Heightened tensions have strengthened safe-haven demand for gold.

Domestic markets also received a boost after the MCX and the NSE withdrew additional margins, 3 per cent on gold futures and 7 per cent on silver futures, across all contracts with effect from Thursday. The move is expected to encourage greater speculative participation and increase intraday trading activity, lending support to prices.

Globally, gold hovered near the $5,000 mark, with dip buying seen ahead of the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes. Manav Modi, commodities analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said mixed US economic data has kept Fed officials divided on the future policy path.

While some policymakers favour further tightening if inflation remains persistent, others have hinted at possible easing later in the year. The prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates has supported the US dollar and Treasury yields, limiting the extent of bullion gains.

Safe-haven demand has also been underpinned by concerns over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, stalled nuclear talks between the US and Iran, and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Technically, gold has support at Rs 1,54,400 and Rs 1,52,200, with resistance seen at Rs 1,56,800 and Rs 1,59,100. For MCX silver, support levels are placed at Rs 2,38,000 and Rs 2,32,800, while resistance is seen at Rs 2,49,000 and Rs 2,54,400.

Markets are now awaiting key US macroeconomic indicators, including PCE inflation and GDP data, for clearer signals on the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  jumped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 19

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,664

22 Karat- 14,360

18 Karat- 11,752

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,818

22 Karat- 14,500

18 Karat- 12,400

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,649

22 Karat- 14,345

18 Karat- 11,737

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,649

22 Karat- 14,345

18 Karat- 11,737

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,649

22 Karat- 14,345

18 Karat- 11,737

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,649

22 Karat- 14,345

18 Karat- 11,737

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,649 14,345 11,737
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,425 14,140 11,570
Gold Rate in Indore 15,425 14,140 11,570
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,435 14,150 11,580
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,524 14,230 12,180
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,649 14,345 11,737
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,649 14,345 11,737
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,435 14,150 11,580
Gold Rate in Salem 15,524 14,230 12,180
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,649 14,345 11,737
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,649 14,345 11,737
Gold Rate in Patna 15,425 14,140 11,570

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices increase recently?

Gold prices rose due to escalating geopolitical tensions, uncertainty about the US Federal Reserve's policy, and the withdrawal of additional margins on domestic bullion futures.

What geopolitical factors are supporting gold prices?

Escalating geopolitical tensions, including the US deploying military assets to the Middle East and ongoing concerns about maritime security and conflicts, are strengthening demand for gold as a safe haven.

How is the US Federal Reserve's policy affecting gold prices?

Mixed US economic data has divided Fed officials, impacting the future policy path. Uncertainty about potential interest rate hikes or easing limits the extent of gold's gains.

What support and resistance levels are noted for gold?

Gold has support at Rs 1,54,400 and Rs 1,52,200. Resistance is seen at Rs 1,56,800 and Rs 1,59,100 for MCX gold futures.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
