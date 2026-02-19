Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices soared for the second consecutive session on Thursday, supported by escalating geopolitical tensions, uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve’s policy stance and the withdrawal of additional margins on domestic bullion futures.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures rose 0.22 per cent to Rs 1,56,100 per 10 grams in intraday trade. Silver prices also moved higher, with MCX March futures gaining 0.29 per cent to Rs 2,44,971 per kg.

The rally comes amid reports that the US Defence Department has deployed additional military assets, including warships, air defence systems and submarines, to the Middle East in preparation for a potential strike on Iran if negotiations collapse. Heightened tensions have strengthened safe-haven demand for gold.

Domestic markets also received a boost after the MCX and the NSE withdrew additional margins, 3 per cent on gold futures and 7 per cent on silver futures, across all contracts with effect from Thursday. The move is expected to encourage greater speculative participation and increase intraday trading activity, lending support to prices.

Globally, gold hovered near the $5,000 mark, with dip buying seen ahead of the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes. Manav Modi, commodities analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said mixed US economic data has kept Fed officials divided on the future policy path.

While some policymakers favour further tightening if inflation remains persistent, others have hinted at possible easing later in the year. The prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates has supported the US dollar and Treasury yields, limiting the extent of bullion gains.

Safe-haven demand has also been underpinned by concerns over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, stalled nuclear talks between the US and Iran, and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Technically, gold has support at Rs 1,54,400 and Rs 1,52,200, with resistance seen at Rs 1,56,800 and Rs 1,59,100. For MCX silver, support levels are placed at Rs 2,38,000 and Rs 2,32,800, while resistance is seen at Rs 2,49,000 and Rs 2,54,400.

Markets are now awaiting key US macroeconomic indicators, including PCE inflation and GDP data, for clearer signals on the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India jumped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 19