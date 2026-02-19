Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Rally Ahead (Feb 19), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Rally Ahead (Feb 19), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 19, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 19 2026: Silver prices extended gains for a second straight session on Thursday, supported by rising geopolitical tensions, regulatory changes in the domestic derivatives market and continued safe-haven demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver March futures climbed 0.29 per cent to Rs 2,44,971 per kg in intraday trade. The move comes as bullion markets reacted to heightened global uncertainty and structural shifts in trading conditions.

Geopolitical developments also aided sentiment. Reports indicated that the US Defence Department has deployed additional military assets to the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran. Concerns around maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, stalled nuclear negotiations and ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict have kept safe-haven demand elevated.

In international markets, silver tracked firm bullion trends as investors positioned ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting minutes. Mixed economic signals have kept policymakers divided, with some favouring tighter policy if inflation remains sticky, while others see scope for easing later in the year.

Technically, MCX silver has support at Rs 2,38,000 and Rs 2,32,800, while resistance is seen at Rs 2,49,000 and Rs 2,54,400. Market participants are also watching upcoming US PCE inflation and GDP data for further direction.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 19

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Indore 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Salem 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Patna 270 270,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are silver prices rising on February 19, 2026?

Silver prices are up due to rising geopolitical tensions, changes in domestic derivatives markets, and ongoing safe-haven demand. Global uncertainty also contributes to this trend.

What is the current price of silver futures on MCX?

Silver March futures on the MCX climbed 0.29 percent to Rs 2,44,971 per kg in intraday trade. This reflects market reactions to global events.

What are the technical support and resistance levels for MCX silver?

MCX silver has support at Rs 2,38,000 and Rs 2,32,800. Resistance is observed at Rs 2,49,000 and Rs 2,54,400.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?

The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 255 per gram. This is the same price per kilogram at Rs 255,000.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Silver Prices Rally Ahead (Feb 19), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Rally Ahead (Feb 19), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Personal Finance
Gold Prices Regain Momentum And Soar Today (Feb 19), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Gold Prices Regain Momentum And Soar Today (Feb 19), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Click At Your Own Risk! Fake Salary Hike Links Bait Govt Employees
8th Pay Commission: Click At Your Own Risk! Fake Salary Hike Links Bait Govt Employees
Personal Finance
Can You Withdraw An FD Without A Will? What Banks Won’t Tell You Clearly
Can You Withdraw An FD Without A Will? What Banks Won’t Tell You Clearly
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget