Silver Prices Rally Ahead (Feb 19), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Today Feb 19 2026: Silver prices extended gains for a second straight session on Thursday, supported by rising geopolitical tensions, regulatory changes in the domestic derivatives market and continued safe-haven demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver March futures climbed 0.29 per cent to Rs 2,44,971 per kg in intraday trade. The move comes as bullion markets reacted to heightened global uncertainty and structural shifts in trading conditions.
Geopolitical developments also aided sentiment. Reports indicated that the US Defence Department has deployed additional military assets to the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran. Concerns around maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, stalled nuclear negotiations and ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict have kept safe-haven demand elevated.
In international markets, silver tracked firm bullion trends as investors positioned ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting minutes. Mixed economic signals have kept policymakers divided, with some favouring tighter policy if inflation remains sticky, while others see scope for easing later in the year.
Technically, MCX silver has support at Rs 2,38,000 and Rs 2,32,800, while resistance is seen at Rs 2,49,000 and Rs 2,54,400. Market participants are also watching upcoming US PCE inflation and GDP data for further direction.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 19
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|270
|270,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are silver prices rising on February 19, 2026?
What is the current price of silver futures on MCX?
Silver March futures on the MCX climbed 0.29 percent to Rs 2,44,971 per kg in intraday trade. This reflects market reactions to global events.
What are the technical support and resistance levels for MCX silver?
MCX silver has support at Rs 2,38,000 and Rs 2,32,800. Resistance is observed at Rs 2,49,000 and Rs 2,54,400.
What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?
The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 255 per gram. This is the same price per kilogram at Rs 255,000.