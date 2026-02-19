Silver Prices Rally Ahead (Feb 19), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Feb 19 2026: Silver prices extended gains for a second straight session on Thursday, supported by rising geopolitical tensions, regulatory changes in the domestic derivatives market and continued safe-haven demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver March futures climbed 0.29 per cent to Rs 2,44,971 per kg in intraday trade. The move comes as bullion markets reacted to heightened global uncertainty and structural shifts in trading conditions.

Geopolitical developments also aided sentiment. Reports indicated that the US Defence Department has deployed additional military assets to the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran. Concerns around maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, stalled nuclear negotiations and ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict have kept safe-haven demand elevated.

In international markets, silver tracked firm bullion trends as investors positioned ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting minutes. Mixed economic signals have kept policymakers divided, with some favouring tighter policy if inflation remains sticky, while others see scope for easing later in the year.

Technically, MCX silver has support at Rs 2,38,000 and Rs 2,32,800, while resistance is seen at Rs 2,49,000 and Rs 2,54,400. Market participants are also watching upcoming US PCE inflation and GDP data for further direction.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 19

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

To check Gold price in India today, click here.