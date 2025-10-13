Patanjali claims that under the leadership of Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, it has become India’s largest Ayurvedic brand, and is now ready to step into the next phase of its business journey. The company recently announced that it will open 10,000 wellness hubs by 2025 to promote yoga, Ayurveda, and indigenous products. This move, Patanjali says, is a major step toward realizing the dream of a self-reliant India.

Patanjali Foods, which is now a listed company, stated, “In the next four years, the target is to increase the revenue from the food and FMCG segment from 30% to 50%. This shift will transform the company into a complete FMCG brand. Patanjali’s focus is now on new innovations. The company is set to launch premium biscuits, cookies, dry fruits, and spices, with margins reaching up to 11.5%. In addition, the range of nutraceuticals and health supplements is being expanded, with a focus on organic foods and wellness services.”

“Patanjali products will be available across the world” — Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev said, “In the next 5–10 years, Patanjali products will be available across the world. This global expansion will take Ayurveda to the international level, where the market is expected to reach $77 billion by 2035.” Patanjali also expects strong growth in the Home and Personal Care (HPC) segment. After full integration, it is expected to grow 10–12% annually. The company recently acquired the group’s non-food business for ₹1,100 crore, which will strengthen its product mix.

Patanjali further said, “The company’s omni-channel retail strategy — which includes performance marketing, SEO, and influencer campaigns — is a perfect blend of digital and traditional methods. This will make it easier to reach customers. Sustainability is also a key focus. Patanjali plans to expand its oil palm plantation from 87,000 hectares to 500,000 hectares, which will keep the edible oil margin stable at 4%. The EBITDA margin will settle at 5.9%, with revenue expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% to 10%. Expansion is also underway through the franchise model, particularly in the health and wellness sector.”

“Patanjali’s journey will symbolise a health revolution” — Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev believes, “Through ethical business and sustainable growth, Patanjali’s market capitalisation will rise from ₹1,00,000 crore to ₹5,00,000 crore. This new chapter will not only expand the business but also take Ayurveda to every household. Patanjali’s journey will become a symbol of India’s health revolution.”