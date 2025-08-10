NSE Sees 15% Rise In New Investor Registrations In June, But Numbers Lag Behind 2024

New investor registrations at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) increased by 15 per cent month-on-month in June 2025, reaching 12.7 lakh compared to 11.0 lakh in May.

Despite this growth, the figures were significantly lower than June 2024, when 21.6 lakh new investors had joined the market, according to the latest NSE Market Pulse report for June 2025.

Region-wise, the rise in new registrations was led by West India, which saw a 20.5 per cent month-on-month jump. South India followed with a 15.2 per cent increase, while North India and East India recorded growths of 13.4 per cent and 10.4 per cent, respectively.

State-wise, Uttar Pradesh topped the list in June 2025, accounting for 14 per cent of all new registrations with 1.8 lakh additions, marking a 13.1 per cent increase from the previous month. Maharashtra was next with 12 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu and West Bengal at 7 per cent each, and Karnataka at 6 per cent.

Together, these five states contributed 46 per cent of the total new investor registrations for the month, the NSE report noted. For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, the average monthly investor registrations stood at 11.3 lakh, which is 35 per cent lower than the 17.4 lakh average monthly registrations recorded in previous fiscal year 2024-25.

While Uttar Pradesh remained the largest contributor in the first half of calendar year 2025 (January-June), its share slightly increased from 13.9 per cent to 14.1 per cent compared to the second half of 2024.

Rajasthan and Maharashtra, ranked eighth and second respectively by new investor share, showed the highest monthly growth among the top 10 states in June, with 22.1 per cent and 21.3 per cent increases, respectively.

However, all states experienced a slowdown in investor registration pace during 2025-26 so far, compared to 2024-25. Gujarat reported the steepest decline of 60 per cent, followed by Rajasthan at 46 per cent. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the leading states in total investor numbers, also saw drops of 39 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively.