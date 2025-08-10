Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessNSE Sees 15% Rise In New Investor Registrations In June, But Numbers Lag Behind 2024

NSE Sees 15% Rise In New Investor Registrations In June, But Numbers Lag Behind 2024

Despite this growth, the figures were significantly lower than June 2024, when 21.6 lakh new investors had joined the market, according to the latest NSE Market Pulse report for June 2025.

By : ANI | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 04:04 PM (IST)

New investor registrations at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) increased by 15 per cent month-on-month in June 2025, reaching 12.7 lakh compared to 11.0 lakh in May.

Despite this growth, the figures were significantly lower than June 2024, when 21.6 lakh new investors had joined the market, according to the latest NSE Market Pulse report for June 2025.

Region-wise, the rise in new registrations was led by West India, which saw a 20.5 per cent month-on-month jump. South India followed with a 15.2 per cent increase, while North India and East India recorded growths of 13.4 per cent and 10.4 per cent, respectively.

State-wise, Uttar Pradesh topped the list in June 2025, accounting for 14 per cent of all new registrations with 1.8 lakh additions, marking a 13.1 per cent increase from the previous month. Maharashtra was next with 12 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu and West Bengal at 7 per cent each, and Karnataka at 6 per cent.

Also Read : Tariffs Bring In Billions, But Leave US Consumers Paying The Price

Together, these five states contributed 46 per cent of the total new investor registrations for the month, the NSE report noted. For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, the average monthly investor registrations stood at 11.3 lakh, which is 35 per cent lower than the 17.4 lakh average monthly registrations recorded in previous fiscal year 2024-25.

While Uttar Pradesh remained the largest contributor in the first half of calendar year 2025 (January-June), its share slightly increased from 13.9 per cent to 14.1 per cent compared to the second half of 2024.

Rajasthan and Maharashtra, ranked eighth and second respectively by new investor share, showed the highest monthly growth among the top 10 states in June, with 22.1 per cent and 21.3 per cent increases, respectively.

However, all states experienced a slowdown in investor registration pace during 2025-26 so far, compared to 2024-25. Gujarat reported the steepest decline of 60 per cent, followed by Rajasthan at 46 per cent. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the leading states in total investor numbers, also saw drops of 39 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
NSE Nse Registrations
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Pakistan Brought To Its Knees’: PM Modi Hails Role Of Make In India, Bengaluru Youth In Op Sindoor Victory
‘Pakistan Brought To Its Knees’: PM Modi Hails Role Of Make In India, Bengaluru Youth In Op Sindoor Victory
India
'Some Boss Is Jealous': Rajnath Singh's Veiled Attack On Trump
'Some Boss Is Jealous': Rajnath Singh's Veiled Attack On Trump
Cities
PM Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains At KSR Railway Station In Bengaluru
PM Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains At KSR Railway Station In Bengaluru
Cities
Thar Kills Pedestrian Near Rashtrapati Bhawan In Delhi, Liquor Bottles Found In Car
Thar Kills Pedestrian Near Rashtrapati Bhawan In Delhi, Liquor Bottles Found In Car
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Elephant Causes Chaos at Dehradun Toll Plaza, Car Damaged
Nagpur Construction Slab Collapse Injures 17 Workers; Rescue and Safety Measures Underway
Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Is Philippines The New Diamond In India's Necklace?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget