Meesho Plans Big Market Debut, Rs 5,421-Crore IPO To Open On December 3

SoftBank-backed online marketplace Meesho is preparing to launch one of the most closely watched public issues of the year, with its Rs 5,421‑crore initial public offering (IPO) opening for subscription on December 3.

The e-commerce platform, known for its sharp focus on small sellers and value-conscious shoppers, has set a price band of Rs 105-111 per share, translating into a valuation of Rs 50,096 crore ($5.6 billion) at the upper end.

The IPO will remain open until December 5, with anchor investors allotted shares a day earlier on December 2. Meesho will list on the stock exchanges on December 12, marking its official transition from a high-growth start-up to a publicly traded entity, reported PTI.

All About Meesho IPO

The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore, alongside an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares worth Rs 1,171 crore at the upper band. The OFS will see early investors, including Elevation Capital, Peak XV Partners, Venture Highway, and Y Combinator, offloading part of their shareholding.

Meesho has outlined a diverse use of proceeds. The fresh capital will go towards strengthening cloud infrastructure, marketing and brand-building initiatives, funding acquisitions and other strategic moves, and general corporate purposes.

A structured allocation has been earmarked for investor categories: 75 per cent for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and 10 per cent for retail investors.

Strong Platform Metrics Back the Listing

In FY25, Meesho connected over 5 lakh transacting sellers to 199 million annual transacting users, powering a massive 1.8 billion orders placed on the platform. A key indicator of its expanding scale, the company’s Net Merchandise Value (NMV) touched Rs 29,988 crore, marking 29 per cent year‑on‑year growth, following 21 per cent expansion in FY24.

NMV, a widely used metric in the e-commerce sector, represents the total checkout value of successfully delivered products, inclusive of taxes. It reflects buyer stickiness, frequency of purchases, and platform reliability, key ingredients for scalable digital commerce.

The Financial Picture

While operational metrics remain robust, Meesho reported a net loss of Rs 3,942 crore in FY25. The setback was largely due to one-time exceptional items, including reverse‑flip tax and perquisite tax expenses tied to its restructuring ahead of the IPO. The company has indicated that these were essential for transitioning to a compliant public‑market framework.

Despite this loss, investor interest remains high given Meesho’s ability to attract millions of price‑sensitive buyers and small sellers, a segment seen as crucial for the next chapter of India’s digital commerce growth.

With its upcoming market debut, Meesho is set to join the league of new‑age internet companies testing public‑market appetite. As India’s e-commerce landscape deepens beyond metros, the company’s positioning in the low‑price, high‑volume market offers both promise and scrutiny.

The IPO will be closely tracked not only for its fundraising scale, but also for what it signals about investor confidence in India’s wider digital retail ecosystem.