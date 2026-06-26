Why NSE Shares Cannot Be Listed On NSE: The Rule Behind India's Biggest IPO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NSE's anticipated IPO faces restrictions on listing its own shares.

Regulations prevent self-listing to avoid conflicts of interest.

NSE will likely list on rival BSE, mirroring arrangements.

For years, investors have been waiting for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to revive its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO) after its earlier attempt stalled in 2016. While expectations around the IPO have gained momentum again, another question has come into focus, where will NSE list its own shares?

Contrary to what many may assume, the country's largest stock exchange cannot list its shares on its own platform. Instead, NSE is expected to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), its long-time rival.

The reason lies in regulatory provisions designed to prevent conflicts of interest within India's market infrastructure.

Why NSE Cannot List On Its Own Platform

Stock exchanges are responsible for monitoring trading activity, ensuring compliance with listing norms and enforcing market regulations for companies whose shares are traded on their platforms.

If NSE were to list its own shares on NSE, it would effectively be regulating and supervising trading in its own stock. This would place the exchange in the position of being both the regulator and the regulated entity.

To avoid such a conflict, Indian regulations prohibit a stock exchange from listing its own securities on the platform that it operates.

Also Read : What's Delaying The India-US Trade Deal? Piyush Goyal Explains The Biggest Hurdle

SECC Regulations Prohibit Self-Listing

According to NSE's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the restriction is laid down under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018, commonly referred to as the SECC Regulations.

The regulations govern stock exchanges and clearing corporations, which are classified as Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). Under these rules, a stock exchange is not permitted to list its own securities on its trading platform.

The objective is to ensure that an exchange continues to function as an independent regulator of listed entities without overseeing its own shares.

NSE Likely To List On BSE

Since self-listing is not permitted, NSE has proposed listing its shares on BSE. This mirrors the existing arrangement under which BSE's shares are traded on NSE.

Once the IPO process is completed, NSE shares are expected to be listed and traded on BSE. The exchange has already granted in-principle approval for NSE's proposed listing.

BSE will also serve as the designated stock exchange for various IPO-related activities, including the finalisation of the basis of allotment.

Unlike most listed companies, NSE performs several regulatory functions as part of India's financial market infrastructure. These include monitoring market activity, conducting surveillance and ensuring compliance by listed companies and market participants.

Allowing the exchange to supervise trading in its own shares could raise concerns over transparency, fairness and regulatory independence.

Also Read: When An Indian Passport Isn't Enough, How Does An Indian Prove They Are Indian?