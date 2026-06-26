Why NSE Shares Cannot Be Listed On NSE: The Rule Behind India's Biggest IPO

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English NewsBusinessIpoNSE IPO: Why India's Largest Stock Exchange Will List On BSE

NSE IPO: Why India's Largest Stock Exchange Will List On BSE

As the NSE IPO moves closer, many investors are wondering where the country's largest stock exchange will list.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NSE's anticipated IPO faces restrictions on listing its own shares.
  • Regulations prevent self-listing to avoid conflicts of interest.
  • NSE will likely list on rival BSE, mirroring arrangements.

For years, investors have been waiting for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to revive its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO) after its earlier attempt stalled in 2016. While expectations around the IPO have gained momentum again, another question has come into focus, where will NSE list its own shares?

Contrary to what many may assume, the country's largest stock exchange cannot list its shares on its own platform. Instead, NSE is expected to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), its long-time rival.

The reason lies in regulatory provisions designed to prevent conflicts of interest within India's market infrastructure.

Why NSE Cannot List On Its Own Platform

Stock exchanges are responsible for monitoring trading activity, ensuring compliance with listing norms and enforcing market regulations for companies whose shares are traded on their platforms.

If NSE were to list its own shares on NSE, it would effectively be regulating and supervising trading in its own stock. This would place the exchange in the position of being both the regulator and the regulated entity.

To avoid such a conflict, Indian regulations prohibit a stock exchange from listing its own securities on the platform that it operates.

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SECC Regulations Prohibit Self-Listing

According to NSE's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the restriction is laid down under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018, commonly referred to as the SECC Regulations.

The regulations govern stock exchanges and clearing corporations, which are classified as Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). Under these rules, a stock exchange is not permitted to list its own securities on its trading platform.

The objective is to ensure that an exchange continues to function as an independent regulator of listed entities without overseeing its own shares.

NSE Likely To List On BSE

Since self-listing is not permitted, NSE has proposed listing its shares on BSE. This mirrors the existing arrangement under which BSE's shares are traded on NSE.

Once the IPO process is completed, NSE shares are expected to be listed and traded on BSE. The exchange has already granted in-principle approval for NSE's proposed listing.

BSE will also serve as the designated stock exchange for various IPO-related activities, including the finalisation of the basis of allotment.

Unlike most listed companies, NSE performs several regulatory functions as part of India's financial market infrastructure. These include monitoring market activity, conducting surveillance and ensuring compliance by listed companies and market participants.

Allowing the exchange to supervise trading in its own shares could raise concerns over transparency, fairness and regulatory independence.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why can't the National Stock Exchange (NSE) list its own shares on its platform?

NSE cannot list on its own platform due to regulatory provisions preventing conflicts of interest. Listing its own shares would make NSE both the regulator and the regulated entity for its own stock.

Where is the National Stock Exchange (NSE) likely to list its shares?

NSE is expected to list its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), its long-time rival. This arrangement mirrors how BSE's shares are currently traded on NSE.

What regulations prohibit stock exchanges from self-listing in India?

The Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018 (SECC Regulations) prevent a stock exchange from listing its own securities on its platform.

What is the primary reason for preventing self-listing by stock exchanges?

The primary reason is to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure regulatory independence. It prevents the exchange from supervising trading in its own shares, which could raise transparency concerns.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPO NSE NSE IPO IPO Listing Rules NSE To List On BSE NSE Shares
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