Indian Startups See 57% Funding Surge: $205M Invested In E-commerce, Fintech, And AI

HomeBusinessIndian Startups See 57% Funding Surge: $205M Invested In E-commerce, Fintech, And AI

As many as six growth-stage deals, 22 early-stage deals, and 2 undisclosed deals accounted for $205.31 million worth of funding.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 04:50 PM (IST)

Indian startups raised $205.31 million across 30 deals last week between August 4 and 9 -- a 57 per cent increase from the previous week's $130.49 million.

In comparison, the previous week saw 21 startups across early and growth stages secure around $130.49 million, according to an Entrackr report.

The funding activity during the latest week was concentrated in e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and Al sectors. Growth-stage startups collectively raised $139.28 million, accounting for nearly 68 per cent of the total weekly funding.

Also Read : Tariffs Bring In Billions, But Leave US Consumers Paying The Price

Growth-stage deals involve startups that are scaling operations and expanding market presence. These companies have established products, a proven revenue model, and a significant customer base. Early-stage deals involve startups that are developing products, validating business models, or acquiring early customers.

During the week, The Sleep Company raised the highest amount of funds, approximately $56 million (Rs 480 crore) collectively through primary and secondary market. Beauty brand Renee Cosmetics secured second position with $30 million in a funding round led by Playbook. Fibe’s lending arm secured $26.5 million (Rs 250 crore) in debt. Notable growth-stage fundraises included gaming startup Super Gaming, digital lending platform Zype, and digital textile company True Colours.

The funding pattern shows a preference for AI-driven solutions with practical applications and long-term revenue potential rather than high unicorn valuations. The developments in Indian startup ecosystem indicates a phase of disciplined growth as funding increases across sectors and cities.

Venture Capital (VC) investment in India rose to $3.5 billion across 355 deals in the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025) from $2.8 billion across 456 deals in the preceding quarter. Meanwhile, global venture capital investment declined to $101.05 billion in the quarter from $128.4 billion in Q1 2025.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Startups Funding Ecommerce Indian Startups
Opinion
