India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal 'Positive', Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry

India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry

A United States Trade delegation met with Indian officials in Delhi to discuss the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement. Talks aimed to resolve differences, overshadowed by US tariffs on Indian exports.

Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 08:15 PM (IST)

The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday stated that a delegation from the United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) office, led by Chief Negotiator for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, Brendan Lynch, held discussions in New Delhi with officials of the Department of Commerce. The Indian side was headed by Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

In its official statement, the ministry said, "A team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative led by Chief Negotiator, India US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations Mr. Brendan Lynch visited India on September 16, 2025. They held discussions with officials from Department of Commerce, led by Special Secretary, Department of Commerce on India-US trade ties including on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement."

"Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the U.S., the discussions were positive and forward looking covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," it added.

Tariff Dispute Overshadows Talks

The talks come in the backdrop of steep tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian exports. Washington has levied a 25 per cent tariff along with an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil. The combined 50 per cent duty has been described by India as “unfair and unreasonable,” creating significant uncertainty for exporters.

This is the first visit by a senior US trade official since the tariff imposition. Lynch arrived late on Monday for the day-long talks, with both sides attempting to iron out differences that have slowed progress on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), news agency PTI reported.

Negotiations Interrupted But Continue Virtually

The BTA was first initiated after leaders of both nations in February directed their teams to work towards finalising the pact, with a first tranche expected by the autumn of 2025. So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed. The sixth round, scheduled for August 25–29, had to be postponed after the import duties were enforced.

A senior commerce ministry official clarified that the meeting with Lynch should not be seen as the sixth round of talks, but rather as a preparatory step towards it, PTI reported. The official also noted that both sides have continued to engage virtually on a weekly basis despite the setbacks.

India Defends Russian Oil Purchases

The discussions take place just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump’s positive assessment of bilateral trade relations. India has defended its energy procurement strategy, asserting that purchases of Russian crude are based on national interest and market realities.

At the same time, the government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding farmers, dairy producers and MSMEs in any trade agreement with Washington.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 08:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US Breaking News ABP Live INDIA NARENDRA MODI US Tariffs Trump Tariffs India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement India US BTA
