India Inc Gets Global Boost: 3.25% Soft Loans Now Available For High-Impact Projects

Sarkari Kaam's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) vertical has launched a soft loan program starting at a minimum of ₹100 crore, offering an attractive annual interest rate of just 3.25%. The initiative is designed to support Indian businesses across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, solar power, education, and food processing by providing access to low-cost capital without requiring any equity dilution.

Since its pilot phase, the FDI platform has already mobilised over ₹10,000 crore for more than 170 companies across 31 industries, including manufacturing, hospitality, mining, and metals. Backed by a 50-member team of professionals specialising in project finance, legal compliance, and international investment facilitation, the platform leverages a tech-driven, single-window interface to streamline documentation, fast-track approvals, and ensure timely fund disbursements.

“At a time when conventional credit can carry hefty rates or demand ownership dilution, our soft-loan model offers a timely alternative,” said a Sarkari Kaam spokesperson. “By preserving promoter control while offering low-cost capital, we help bridge Indian ambition with global investment.”

The funding process begins with in-house financial structuring and investor matchmaking, followed by assistance in obtaining central and state-level approvals through established regulatory partnerships. Sarkari Kaam also supports businesses in creating investor-ready project documentation and pitch decks. After disbursement, clients benefit from compliance monitoring and regular performance reviews to ensure strategic alignment and execution.

The program delivers substantial benefits—enabling capacity expansion without high-interest burdens, boosting R&D and infrastructure development, and promoting job creation, technology transfer, and export competitiveness.

It also offers standout features—including zero equity dilution, a fixed low interest rate of 3.25%, end-to-end project handholding, streamlined single-window processing, and eligibility across 30+ high-potential sectors.

Looking ahead, Sarkari Kaam plans to sharpen its focus on high-growth sectors such as electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure. Collaborations with multilateral development agencies are also in the pipeline to facilitate larger ticket sizes and diversified funding sources.

For mid-to-large enterprises planning greenfield investments or major upgrades, Sarkari Kaam’s newly launched FDI vertical presents a structured, efficient, and globally connected funding pathway. With a strong track record and a global investor network spanning 15 countries, the company is set to play a pivotal role in driving India’s next wave of industrial and infrastructure growth.