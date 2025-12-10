Explained: Why India And The EU Are Renewing Focus On A Long-Pending Trade Pact

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India and the European Union (EU) have once again emphasised the strategic importance of concluding a fair, balanced, and ambitious trade agreement that aligns with their shared values, economic priorities, and commitment to a rules-based trading framework.

In a ministerial-level discussions, both the nations reaffirmed the strong political resolve on either side to address pending issues through constructive engagement and to work towards a comprehensive, mutually advantageous outcome, according to a Commerce Ministry statement.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions here with Maros Sefcovic, European Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security.

The discussions were aimed at providing strategic guidance to the FTA negotiating teams as both sides work towards concluding the agreement at the earliest.

The visit took place against the backdrop of the technical discussions held from December 3-9 in New Delhi across key chapters of India-EU FTA covering Market Access for Goods, Rules of Origin, Services, Technical Barriers to Trade, Trade and Sustainable Development etc.

Goyal and the EU Trade Commissioner carried out detailed deliberations across key areas of the proposed agreement.

Both sides took note of the steady progress achieved across various negotiating tracks and agreed on the need to sustain the current momentum through continued exchanges.

The visit represented a significant milestone in the ongoing India–EU trade dialogue, further underscoring India’s position as a reliable partner for the European Union in advancing diversified, resilient, and future-oriented economic cooperation.

Anchored in the shared principles of prosperity, sustainability, and innovation, the visit concluded with both parties expressing confidence and a renewed determination to intensify efforts toward the early conclusion of a modern, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial agreement.

According to the ministry, the visit of the European Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security was preceded by high-level discussions between Commerce Secretary and Director-General Trade, European Commission in New Delhi on December 7, 2025, emphasising the shared commitment to intensify dialogue and collaboration, with a focused determination to advance the negotiations towards a timely and mutually beneficial conclusion.

