How Eco-Friendly Packaging Is Emerging As A Game-Changer In FMCG

Patanjali Ayurved claims that the company is promoting environmental conservation through sustainable packaging. It uses natural, biodegradable materials such as bamboo and paper, which are recyclable and cost-effective.

The company says it has carved out a unique identity in the Indian FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) sector, and a major reason behind this is its sustainable packaging strategy. Patanjali explained that, keeping in mind its responsibility towards the environment, it has adopted packaging that is not only attractive but also eco-friendly. The company has introduced a “new age design” for its products, aiming to merge modernity with environmental protection.

Patanjali said, “Natural and biodegradable materials are used in the packaging of products, such as compostable packaging, paper-based material and bioplastic. These materials decompose easily after use, reducing the negative impact on the environment. For example, the company uses bamboo containers, which are a fast-growing and sustainable resource. This not only benefits the environment but also attracts customers to Patanjali as a brand that is conscious about the environment.”

Cost-Effective Strategy

Patanjali added, “The packaging strategy is also cost-effective. The company has chosen materials that are not only better for the environment but also help keep production costs low. This strategy enables them to offer products at competitive prices in rural and semi-urban markets. It not only increases the company’s reach but also offers consumers affordable and eco-friendly products.”

Patanjali claims, “This model is an inspiration for other FMCG companies. At a time when consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, Patanjali’s approach gives it a distinct identity in the market. Its packaging strategy not only promotes environmental conservation but also strengthens its brand image. Consumers now see Patanjali as a modern, reliable and environmentally responsible company.”

Patanjali further stated, “The company has also ensured that its packaging is suitable for recycling. All the materials used in its packaging are fully recyclable, which helps reduce waste. In addition, the company has involved local farmers and small entrepreneurs in its supply chain, which supports the mission of ‘Make in India’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”