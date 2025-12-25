Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the festive season reaches its peak, millions of Indians rely heavily on food delivery apps and online marketplaces to meet daily needs and last-minute orders. But on December 25 and December 31, that convenience could be disrupted.

Delivery workers associated with major platforms such as Amazon, Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Flipkart have announced a nationwide strike on both days, raising the possibility of delays or complete suspension of deliveries.

The strike has been called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union along with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers. Participation is expected from delivery workers across metro cities as well as key tier-2 centres, signalling one of the most coordinated actions by gig workers in recent years, reported The Financial Express.

Why gig workers are going on strike

According to the unions, the protest is a response to what they describe as steadily worsening working conditions across app-based delivery platforms. While demand for ultra-fast deliveries has surged, unions claim the risks and costs associated with this growth are being passed on almost entirely to workers.

A central grievance relates to algorithm-based management systems used by platforms. These algorithms determine how much a worker earns, how many deliveries they must complete, and whether they remain active on the platform. Workers allege that pay structures change frequently, incentives are unpredictable, and delivery targets are tightened without consultation.

Unions say this has resulted in falling incomes, longer and more uncertain working hours, and unsafe delivery timelines. Workers also complain of sudden blocking or suspension of their work IDs, often without clear explanations or effective grievance redressal.

Falling incomes and rising pressure

In a statement, the unions said delivery workers, who play a critical role during festivals, weekends and peak hours, are increasingly struggling to make ends meet. Despite working long hours, many workers report that earnings have declined as incentive structures are revised and base payouts stagnate.

There are also safety concerns. Tight delivery deadlines, particularly under ultra-fast 10-minute delivery models, are said to encourage risky driving behaviour, increasing the likelihood of accidents. Workers argue that these models prioritise speed over safety, placing both delivery partners and the public at risk.

What are the key demands?

The unions are calling for a more transparent and fair pay system, along with stronger in-app mechanisms to resolve complaints related to routes, payments and technical failures. They are also demanding basic job security measures, including fixed rest breaks, health insurance, accident cover and pension benefits.

An end to ultra-fast delivery models is another major demand, with unions saying such services are incompatible with safe working conditions. They also want protections against arbitrary ID deactivations and clearer rules governing algorithmic decisions that affect work allocation and income.

Beyond platform-level changes, the unions have urged both the Centre and state governments to step in. Their demands include stricter regulation of digital labour platforms, stronger enforcement of labour laws, and formal recognition of gig workers’ right to form unions and negotiate collectively.

Union leader Shaik Salauddin said delivery workers are being pushed to their limits by unsafe systems, shrinking earnings and the absence of social protection. He said the strike aims to demand fairness, dignity and accountability, adding that governments cannot remain silent while companies continue to profit at the cost of workers’ lives.

What protections exist for gig workers today?

The strike comes shortly after the government introduced labour reforms aimed at formally recognising gig and platform workers. Under the updated Code on Social Security, which came into force on November 21, 2025, digital platforms are now required to contribute between 1 per cent and 2 per cent of their annual turnover to a Social Security Fund. This contribution is capped at 5 per cent of the total payments made to gig workers.

The fund is intended to finance welfare measures such as health insurance, accident cover and maternity benefits. The new framework also mandates Aadhaar-linked universal account numbers, allowing workers to carry their benefits across platforms, and expands the legal definition of gig and platform work.

While several companies have welcomed these reforms, arguing that they bring clarity and improve worker protection, unions say the measures are only a starting point. According to them, core issues such as minimum pay standards, safety on the job and algorithm-driven control over workers’ livelihoods remain unresolved.

For customers, the strike could mean limited or unavailable delivery services on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, two of the busiest days of the year for food and e-commerce platforms. Much will depend on the level of participation across cities and how companies respond.