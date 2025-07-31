Gautam Adani Meets Vietnam’s To Lam, Explores Massive $10 Billion Investment To Boost Asia Push

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessGautam Adani Meets Vietnam’s To Lam, Explores Massive $10 Billion Investment To Boost Asia Push

Gautam Adani plans to invest up to $10 billion in Vietnam, focusing on infrastructure, renewable energy, and AI. Adani Ports is already operating there and considering a $2 billion investment in the Lien Chieu port.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 11:37 PM (IST)

Business tycoon Gautam Adani has expressed willingness to invest up to USD 10 billion in Vietnam, marking a significant step in the Adani Group’s broader strategy to bolster its presence across Asia.

According to a Bloomberg report, Adani shared his investment plans during a recent meeting in Hanoi with Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam. The Group is exploring opportunities across diverse sectors including infrastructure, renewable energy, power, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

On X, the Adani Group chief posted, "It was a privilege to meet H.E. Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. His bold reforms and visionary agenda to position Vietnam as a regional leader in energy, logistics, ports and aviation reflect exceptional strategic foresight. We look forward to contributing to this transformative journey and enabling deeper Vietnam–India economic partnerships."

Expanding Footprint Across Vietnam

The meeting in Hanoi is seen as a major signal of the Adani Group’s growing engagement with Vietnam, reinforcing its interest in becoming a key contributor to the country’s economic development.

Bloomberg noted that the conglomerate, through its subsidiary Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, already operates in Vietnam and is now considering pouring over USD 2 billion into the development of the Lien Chieu port in Da Nang, a vital coastal city.

This potential investment follows an “in-principle approval” from the Vietnamese government, as confirmed by Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, in a previous interview with Bloomberg News.

The possible USD 10 billion commitment would be among the largest pledges of foreign investment made by an Indian company in Vietnam so far, further underlining the Group’s long-term strategic interest in the region.

Bloomberg also reported that this was not Adani’s first regional engagement. The Indian infrastructure magnate recently visited China to meet with equipment suppliers and explore possibilities for strategic collaboration. These visits form part of a larger push to strengthen Adani’s business ties across the Asian continent.

The proposed initiatives in Vietnam reflect the Adani Group’s broader goal of developing top-tier infrastructure platforms in rapidly growing markets. With Vietnam positioning itself as a rising global centre for manufacturing and logistics, the Group’s plans in port development and clean energy are expected to complement the country’s economic aspirations.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 11:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vietnam Gautam Adani Asia Business Adani Group INDIA To Lam
