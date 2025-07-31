Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPorts, Power And Partnerships: Gautam Adani’s Vietnam Push Blends Business With Geopolitics

Ports, Power And Partnerships: Gautam Adani’s Vietnam Push Blends Business With Geopolitics

Gautam Adani's Vietnam visit signals a $10B investment in ports, energy, and logistics, aligning with India's "Act East" policy. This strategic move aims to strengthen Indo-Vietnamese ties, counterbalancing Chinese influence.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 11:36 PM (IST)

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani’s visit to Vietnam marks a strategic overture that is as geopolitical as it is entrepreneurial. He met with H.E. Tô Lâm, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, in Hanoi on Wednesday (July 31), hailing the Southeast Asian nation’s bold aspirations across energy, logistics, ports and aviation as a reflection of remarkable strategic vision.

“As a trusted partner, we are honoured to support this transformative growth journey and deepen the economic partnership between Vietnam and India,” he posted on X.

Earlier, he had outlined a sweeping $10 billion investment strategy across ports, airports, energy, logistics and infrastructure over the coming decade.

In the short term, the Adani Group, which has a diversified portfolio spanning infrastructure, energy, logistics and natural resources, is on track: a $2 billion greenfield port project in Da Nang’s Lien Chieu, to serve as a logistics hub for central Vietnam; a $2.8 billion commitment to the Vinh Tan 3 thermal power plant in Binh Thuan Province; and exploratory roles in Chu Lai Airport and Long Thanh International Airport Phase II, among others.

What This Means for Vietnam and India

For Vietnam, the diversified Indian conglomerate represents a well-funded, ambitious partner with global credentials. The Vietnamese government has expressed enthusiastic support, pledging to facilitate approvals and coordination across multiple ministries and local authorities. The self-made Indian billionaire is encouraged to bring clean technology, advanced management, and to foster integration with local enterprises, particularly by developing Vietnamese supply chains into its ecosystem.

From India’s vantage point, this signals a pivotal turn in foreign policy—with private capital acting as an instrument of strategic outreach. The Adani Group’s ventures in Vietnam dovetail with India’s broader “Act East” strategy, which aims to deepen economic and geopolitical ties across Southeast Asia, all while counterbalancing traditional Chinese dominance in regional infrastructure corridors. As Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) scouts opportunities not just in Vietnam but also in the Philippines, Indonesia, and the Middle East, the company is effectively reframing India as a maritime competitor in regional trade flows.

High Stakes And A New Model of Diplomacy

While the scale of the investment—nearly $10 billion over 10 years—is seldom seen in Vietnam’s infrastructure landscape, it carries both promise and complexity. Adani’s track record includes rapid expansion and global reach—its ports at Haifa (Israel), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), and beyond are visible testaments to its ambition.

Vietnam’s leadership has emphasised transparency and adherence to legal timelines and regulations. Yet, managing the governance of multi-billion dollar projects in contested sectors like energy and ports demands high institutional capacity and vigilance.

A Delicate Tightrope of Development, Sovereignty, and Diplomacy

Adani’s visit and investment plan come at a moment when Vietnam looks to diversify its strategic partners while preserving autonomy. The country’s officials underscored principles of “harmonious benefits and shared risks,” “clear accountability, clear timelines,” and “actions over rhetoric”—sentiments that echo a cautious optimism toward Indian engagement via private capital.

India, for its part, gains a compelling narrative: a soft power surge not through state aid but through private infrastructure capital. Adani’s success—or failure—in Vietnam could recalibrate how India projects influence in Southeast Asia.

A High-Stakes Test of Private Diplomacy

At first glance, Adani’s visit signals a promising, pragmatic partnership grounded in infrastructure and trade. Yet it is also a bold experiment in the diplomacy of corporate capital.

If implemented with care, trust, and accountability, the Adani Group’s Vietnam strategy could model a new mode of Indo-Vietnam cooperation—one defined by mutual respect, strategic alignment, and industrial modernisation.

In an era when sovereign influence is often wielded through foreign direct investment, the Adani Group’s Southeast Asia gambit will be a living case study: can private capital truly serve geopolitical ends?

Vietnam—and indeed India’s broader Act East policy—may well hinge on the outcome.

Beyond infrastructure, the Adani Group’s investments may play a role in fostering closer economic ties between India and Vietnam, amid evolving regional dynamics shaped by China’s influence.

Also read
Published at : 31 Jul 2025 11:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vietnam Gautam Adani Asia Southeast Asia Business Adani Group China INDIA To Lam Act East
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm In New Delhi
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget