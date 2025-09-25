Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGautam Adani Calls For India’s 'Second Freedom Struggle' At Green Talks 2025

Gautam Adani Calls For India’s 'Second Freedom Struggle' At Green Talks 2025

The event also saw the launch of the Adani Green Talks Social Impact Awards, recognising transformative solutions from hundreds of applicants.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The fourth edition of Adani Green Talks unfolded in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, bringing together social entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers driving sustainability and inclusive growth across India.

The event, now recognised as one of the country’s premier platforms for social innovation, opened with a keynote by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, who called for India’s “second freedom struggle”, a fight not against foreign rule, but for technological independence and social innovation that uplifts communities and strengthens democracy.

Reflecting on the platform’s impact since its inception four years ago, Adani highlighted past success stories such as GenRobotics, whose robots have relieved thousands from manual scavenging; Navalt, operating solar-electric ferries at just four paisa per passenger per kilometre; and Marut Drones’ “Drone Didis of Kashi”, which have empowered women as agri-entrepreneurs through the Namo Drone Didi programme. “Each of these journeys proves that vision backed by perseverance can bend the mathematics of probability,” he said.

The 2025 edition showcased five pioneering entrepreneurs:

Abhishek Chhazed (Recyclex) – promoting greener construction materials to decarbonise the sector.
Akshita Sachdeva and Bonny Dave (Trestle Labs) – expanding Kibo, an assistive technology platform for the visually impaired.
Manoj Sanker (Nemocare Wellness) – developing affordable neonatal and maternal healthcare devices.
Jenil Gandhi and Manan Vyas (Avinya Leather) – creating plant-based, cruelty-free vegan leather.
Sowmya Balendiran (Sea6 Energy) – advancing seaweed farming for biofuels, bioplastics, and fertilisers.

The event also saw the launch of the Adani Green Talks Social Impact Awards, recognising transformative solutions from hundreds of applicants. The inaugural Lok Kalyan Award was presented to Dr Krishna Ella, Founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, for his contribution to global public health, particularly through indigenous vaccines such as Covaxin.


Gautam Adani Calls For India’s 'Second Freedom Struggle' At Green Talks 2025

In his acceptance, Dr Ella dedicated the award to India’s scientific community and emphasised the inspiration platforms like Green Talks provide for the next generation.

Actor Vikrant Massey, National Award winner for Best Actor for his film 12th Fail, was also felicitated. Adani described Massey’s journey as emblematic of resilience, paralleling the young innovators celebrated on stage.


Gautam Adani Calls For India’s 'Second Freedom Struggle' At Green Talks 2025

Looking ahead, Adani announced an expansion in partnership with NDTV to identify innovators in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, with the ambition of building a global collaborative platform connecting ideas from villages in Odisha or Ladakh with innovators in São Paulo or Nairobi.

“Green Talks is about possibility — the green shoots that break through the hardest soil to announce a new chapter of freedom and hope,” he said.

By championing initiatives aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Adani Green Talks continues to bridge young aspirations, policy, and global communities, transforming vision into action and ideas into tangible social impact.

Also read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Adani Adani Group
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
ABP Exclusive: Lashkar Shifts Base To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Builds New Terror Hub Near Afghan Border
ABP Exclusive: Lashkar Shifts Base To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Builds New Terror Hub Near Afghan Border
India
Govt Signs Rs 62,370 Crore Contract With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets As IAF Set To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Tomorrow
Govt Signs ₹62,370 Crore Pact With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets; IAF To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Friday
India
Sonam Wangchuk Under CBI Probe Over FCRA Violations Amid Ladakh Protests
Sonam Wangchuk Under CBI Probe Over FCRA Violations Amid Ladakh Protests
India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Guardians Of The Sky: Why India’s Strategic Push To Protect Its Satellites Matters
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget