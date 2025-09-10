XRP Climbs 5%, Ethereum Slips—Investors Whisper About MAGAX’s Secret Presale Run

XRP Rallies, Ethereum Stumbles: The Search for the Next Big Thing

There are a lot of changes in the crypto market now as XRP rallies and Ethereum stumbles. But insiders have been accumulating Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) during its early presale run. With growing buzz around meme-to-earn utility, MAGAX is quietly attracting attention from investors who want the next breakout token of 2025.

XRP Surpasses 5% Growth in One Week

XRP has been one of the standout performers in early September, climbing more than 7% in the past week, even as other cryptocurrencies have struggled to maintain momentum. In the last 24 hours alone, the token surged over 3.19% to trade near $2.98, just below the important $3.00 resistance.

XRP's rally led to over $9 million in liquidations, mostly from closed short positions. Since Trump's re-election, XRP has gained 293% against Bitcoin due to Ripple's SEC settlement and spot ETF speculation. Analysts predict XRP could reach $3.40 if it surpasses $3.00.

Investors See ETH Slip By 0.04% In Seven Days

Ethereum has also been showing signs of fatigue. Despite the fact that it hit an all-time high of $4,957 on August 24, ETH has slipped 0.04% in the last week and is now trading around $4,307.

The decline came as Ethereum’s network revenue dropped to $14.1 million in August, way down from July’s $25.6 million. This represents a 44% decline in its monthly revenue, even if the prices surged nearly 240%.

Network fees also fell by about 20% month-over-month, dipping from $49.6 million to $39.7 million. The Dencun upgrade in March 2024 reduced the layer-2 transaction costs and played an important role in reducing the fees.

MAGAX Presale Hits Stage 2 in Record Time

While XRP breaks out and Ethereum cools off, Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) is quietly becoming the talk of early-stage investors. The project’s meme-to-earn economy has already reached Stage 2 in record time, with over 65% of the allocation already sold.

At its core, MAGAX combines the viral energy of meme culture with real blockchain utility. Rather than relying on speculation, it rewards creators and promoters of memes that go viral, using Loomint AI to track content performance and distribute rewards fairly.

The presale tokenomics are structured to heavily favor early adopters. It’s priced at $0.000293 in Stage 2, and MAGAX would gradually go through 50 presale rounds before hitting the final round of $0.015.

Moonshot MAGAX Community Features Lure Investors In

Beyond the meme rewards, MAGAX offers a full suite of features that keep the community engaged. Token holders can stake MAGAX to earn rewards and unlock early access benefits, and also gain voting rights to influence ecosystem updates. It also comes with deflationary tokenomics, which burns the tokens to reduce the circulating supply.

These community-driven mechanics make MAGAX stand out in the crowded meme coin market. Analysts say that MAGAX could see a 166x-200x upon listing, making it one of the most anticipated presales of the year.

Be part of the Moonshot Magax Presale Community

Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.