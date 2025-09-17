Why Whales Are Watching Lyno AI Presale as Institutions Join the AI Token Trend

Lyno AI presale is gaining a lot of interest both among whales and institutional investors. Early Bird stage with a price of $0.050 per token has already sold 498,224 tokens and has raised 24,911. Bitcoin speculators who have forecasted the 2025 all-time high of $120k are now forecasting 750x on Lyno AI. Institutions are trailing behind pushing demand up.

Institutional Moves Signal AI Token Momentum

Large companies such as BitMine are this year investing in AI-driven projects to the tune of 20 million. Solana treasuries have locked 4.4 million SOL as of September 2025 alone. These trends are indicative of a high institutional belief in AI tokens. The recent increase of Lyno AI reflects this trend and makes it the new institutional target.

Lyno AI Powers Institutional-Grade Arbitrage for All

Lyno AI is unique because of its multi-layer security audited by Cyberscope which provides a high level of protection against flash loan attacks. Its cross-chain arbitrage engine, which is AI-powered, provides retail investors with the tools of a billion-dollar company. Flash loan enables whale trades, and the smaller investors are evened out. Live optimization and immediate execution increase returns and reduce risks.

Early Bird Presale: A Last Chance Before Surge

Currently, the price of a token in Lyno AI is 0.050 but in the next phase it will increase to 0.055. The chance to purchase before the price picks up is rapidly fading away with close to half a million tokens sold. Pre-sale investors who invest more than 100 will receive one of the Lyno AI giveaways where 10 investors will distribute 100K. This provides an incentive bonus to early attendance.

Lyno AI is influencing institutional strategies and gains of retail investors into integrating AI tokens. As efficiency is driven by multi-network arbitrage and growth by community governance, this presale is not only the sale of tokens but the sale of a future-ready market. Investors are advised to rush and grab their tokens before the rush sets in. Lyno AI is an AI-based cross-chain trading with security, speed, and intelligence, and is audited by Cyberscope.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.