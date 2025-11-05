Dark Side Of Digital Gold: Why Strong Cybersecurity Is Essential For Crypto

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





By Dipal Dutta

Cryptocurrencies promise to give people financial freedom and put them in charge of their own money, away from big banks. It is like a new kind of digital gold, protected by strong codes and clear public records. But this new freedom comes with a big danger of cybersecurity. For everyday customers, a failure in security can lead to massive and permanent financial loss. In a system where you are your own bank, having strong security is the only feature that stops your money from being stolen.

The Finality of Loss: When Your Money Vanishes

Blockchain technology, which permanently records all the cryptocurrency transactions in the public record (the blockchain, makes customer loss so much worse. If you are robbed at a traditional bank, the bank usually has insurance or a way to reverse a fraudulent payment. In the crypto world, there is no central office to call for help. If a hacker steals money from your personal digital wallet, the transaction is immediately recorded and is final.

There is no way to click "undo," no official to reverse the transaction, and no insurance to replace the stolen money. The customer is left with a clear, permanent record of their money being taken, with almost no hope of getting it back. This is a major problem for customers in this new financial world.

The Big Exchange Problem: When Companies Fail You

Many customers choose to keep their digital money on centralised cryptocurrency exchanges, hoping the company will protect their assets. This choice moves the responsibility from the customer to the exchange, but it introduces the risk of a huge company-wide security breach.

We have seen many times when exchanges suffer hacks, with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of customer money being stolen all at once. The troubles for the customer here are twofold.

First, the direct loss of their investment. When an exchange is hacked, customers who trusted the platform’s security often find their accounts emptied. Second, they face a confusing path to recovery. Unlike bank failures, which follow clear laws, an exchange hack is often messy to resolve and takes a long time. It can even involve complicated legal issues. Customers may have to wait for years to get back a small part of their money.

The Human Weakness: Phishing and Tricking People

Most customer losses do not come from problems with the core technology but from failures in personal security. Criminals use clever social tricks to target individuals. This often means phishing, where customers are fooled into clicking a malicious link or downloading a hidden virus that steals their passwords or their private key. A common attack is when scammers pretend to be customer support or offer fake investment opportunities.

Customers receive emails, messages, or social media posts that look like they are from a trusted exchange or a good investment company. When the customer enters their login details or, most importantly, their seed phrase (the secret key to their wallet) on the fake website, they have effectively given the thief the keys to their digital vault. The customer logs in to find their wallet empty, not because the system had any flaw, but because they were scammed.

The New Threats: Complex Scams and Code Flaws

In addition, weak security allows for complex scams that specifically target individual investors, and two types stand out. The first are ‘pig butchering’ scams. These are extremely unkind schemes that start with a scammer building a fake relationship with the victim over weeks or months, often pretending to be a romantic partner or a new friend. They then persuade the victim to use a fake investment app or platform, asking them to deposit cryptocurrency.

The customer sees initial fake profits, which encourages them to invest more and more. When the victim tries to take out a large amount, the platform suddenly demands huge "taxes" or "fees" to unlock the funds, or just shuts down. The second are issues related to Smart Contract and DeFi Risks. As the crypto world uses more Decentralised Finance (DeFi) tools, new problems appear from weaknesses in the code that runs the system.

A customer might put their crypto into a seemingly safe investment plan, only for a hacker to find an error in the code, steal all the money from the pool, and disappear. For the average person, it is impossible to understand the complex security checks needed for these platforms, leaving them completely exposed to the technical skills of the project’s developers.

A Call for Better Protection

The main lesson for the customer is to stay alert and demand accountability from companies. The crypto industry must work to build better security systems, enforce strict rules inside their platforms, and offer simple, easy-to-use security tools for their customers. The exchanges should make Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) mandatory, use cold storage (keeping money offline) for most assets, and have insurance to lessen the damage of major hacks.

The customers should practice strong personal cybersecurity to thwart any attempt. This includes using a Hardware Wallet to store your private keys offline in a physical device, being careful of phishing by never clicking on links from people you do not know, and meticulously checking website addresses. Crucially, your seed phrase must be protected. The user should write it down, keep it offline, and never share it with anyone. In the end, the dark reality of digital gold is that the risks mostly fall on the customer.

(The author is the CEO & Founder of RedoQ)

