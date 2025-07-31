Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Understanding Cryptocurrency Investment In India: A Practical Guide For Smart Investors

Understanding Cryptocurrency Investment In India: A Practical Guide For Smart Investors

India possesses the scale, the ambition and the digital-first approach to emerge as a world template for responsible crypto growth.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 04:41 PM (IST)

By Himanshu Maradiya

While 2020 was the year of crypto curiosity, 2025 is likely to be the year of crypto conviction in India. The outlook on cryptocurrency has evolved from being considered experimental technology to a legitimate investment avenue, and India has emerged as one of the world's largest digital asset markets in the past couple of years. However, there are a few basics every investor must know in order to make well-informed investments in the asset class.

The Digital Asset Ecosystem Beyond Bitcoin

Investors in India can buy and sell cryptocurrencies through KYC-verified exchanges that follow compliance standards and adhere to RBI and FIU-IND KYC/AML regulations. While Bitcoin remains the largest and most well-known digital currency, the ecosystem consists of various other types, each of which serves a different purpose.

Ethereum, for example, powers smart contracts and decentralised applications, while stablecoins offer price stability tied to fiat currencies. Additionally, many cryptocurrency exchanges have their native tokens that support platform operations, each addressing specific market needs, from governance to payments and more.

Strategic Advantages Of Indian Investors

Digital assets offer investment avenues that traditional markets cannot offer. The international transactability of cryptocurrencies helps an investor diversify their portfolio beyond geographical constraints. These also offer access to the market 24/7, which enables investors to trade at their convenience. Cryptocurrencies also offer direct access to financial services via a mobile phone, thus democratising investment opportunities previously available only to those with access to traditional banking infrastructure.

Moreover, tokenisation supports fractional ownership of high-value investments, allowing small investors to participate in markets that would otherwise require commitment of significant capital. This means you can own a small percentage of a whole bitcoin, without the need to lay down a large lump sum in order to buy the whole coin.

Essential Considerations For Indian Investors

Success in cryptocurrency investing requires understanding both the opportunities and protocols. The Indian government is actively working towards shaping crypto regulations for the nation, and the Ministry of Finance is formulating a crypto policy framework. India has also proposed a global coordinated approach at the G20.

According to India’s current regulatory framework, cryptocurrency profits are taxed at 30% with a 1% TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) on transactions. Platforms have also started levying an 18% GST on platform services, as mandated by the government recently. While this may seem substantial, one must understand that the gains are just as rewarding.

While selecting a platform to trade on, security practices are non-negotiable. Investors must utilise hardware wallets for significant holdings, enable two-factor authentication, and ensure they stay aware of common fraudulent tactics used by wrongdoers. Practising due diligence and active risk management is fundamental to protecting your capital, as with any investment.

The Reserve Bank of India is closely tracking global crypto developments, especially following the US's pro-crypto shift under Donald Trump. India is set to release a crypto policy paper soon, while the RBI continues to stress financial stability concerns and promotes UPI and its own CBDC as safer digital alternatives.

The Technology Powering Effective Trading

At the heart of cryptocurrencies lies blockchain, a decentralised ledger that records transactions in a transparent, secure and immutable manner. Going beyond fostering trust among investors, it also acts as a building block for innovative financial products such as DeFi, NFTs, and other tokenised assets.

India is well-positioned to take advantage of these advancements, courtesy of its expanding blockchain expertise, which will increase efficiency and transparency across industries.

India’s Digital Asset Leadership

India's crypto market is significantly larger than previously calculated. Recent figures show that Indian exchanges and websites will lift 2025 revenues to US$9.7 billion, rising at a 3.34% CAGR in 2026 to US$10.0 billion. With an average user revenue in 2025 of US$81.2, India's market today is the second largest in the world after the US's US$16.1 billion.

Adoption is likewise on the increase: penetration is expected to grow from 8.18% of the population in 2025 to 8.35% in 2026, or roughly 123 million crypto adopters in 2026. Growth is driven by a motivation for financial inclusion and residual doubt in the integrity of mainstream banking channels. These figures mark India's breakout as one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto economies in the world.

The infrastructure supporting this growth is equally impressive. Retail investors contributed $6.6 billion last year, while the sector is projected to create over 8 lakh jobs by 2030. India's Web3 developer community ranks amongst the world’s fastest-growing, indicating the country’s role extends beyond consumption to innovation. 

However, confidence among traders and investors hinges on clear regulatory frameworks, investor education, and robust infrastructure. The government’s upcoming comprehensive crypto policy discussion paper represents a pivotal moment that could provide greater regulatory certainty and potentially more favourable operational conditions for novice and expert investors alike. 

India possesses the scale, the ambition and the digital-first approach to emerge as a world template for responsible crypto growth. By demystifying cryptocurrencies, highlighting their benefits, and emphasising responsible trading, the country can unlock enormous economic potential and secure its place in the future of finance.

(The author is the Founder and Chairman, CIFDAQ)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 04:31 PM (IST)
Crypto Cryptocurrency
