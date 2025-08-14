Top 3 AI Altcoins Expected To Gain 700% Before October 2025

The AI crypto market is not slowing down, not one bit. Each week brings fresh data, bigger ambitions, and the kind of development work that makes traders raise an eyebrow and take a second look. Some projects have that spark, the rare mix of tech depth, community push and a growing list of use cases.

We believe three tokens, Ozak AI, Fetch AI and Near Protocol, are building momentum in ways that suggest they could be the standouts of this cycle. Their stories are different, but the underlying theme is the same. Smart design, growing adoption and enough traction to keep people watching closely.

Fetch.ai – Intelligent Blockchain Automation in Action

Fetch.ai is putting AI agents to work in a way that actually matters. We are talking about automation for supply chains, finance and marketplace systems where speed and precision are everything. These agents can function independently, cutting through inefficiency without asking for constant human oversight.

Its membership in the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance puts Fetch.ai in the company of some of the most ambitious AI projects in the space. That connection, plus its consistent track record of strong price swings in past cycles, is why so many consider it a serious contender in the AI blockchain projects category.

NEAR Protocol – A Scalable Hub for AI Innovation

NEAR Protocol has been carving out a spot as one of the most adaptable smart contract networks out there. With AI-focused tools like Near Tasks for labeling and validating datasets, it is giving developers the infrastructure they need to build AI-powered decentralized applications without high fees or lag.

The market performance has been equally striking. A jump of around 45% in just 30 days points to growing interest, and its presence on major exchanges like Coinbase keeps it in the spotlight. In the AI crypto market, NEAR is proving that scalability and utility can go hand in hand.

Ozak AI – Early-Stage Player with Big Plans

Ozak AI is still in presale, yet it is already raising eyebrows. Priced at $0.005 and having sold over 121 million tokens, it has collected more than $1.8 million from early supporters. The platform runs on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network, giving it a secure, distributed base for real-time AI services.

It is already listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, with mentions in outlets like Cointelegraph and CryptoDaily adding to its visibility. For those watching emerging AI coins, Ozak AI represents that rare chance to get in early on a project aiming to merge blockchain stability with cutting-edge AI delivery.

Conclusion

From automation-heavy Fetch.ai, to the developer-friendly NEAR, to the ambitious newcomer Ozak AI, these projects reflect different angles of the same bigger story, AI and blockchain feeding off each other’s growth. The data and activity suggest their momentum is only beginning to show its true force.

Disclaimer: This is a featured article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.