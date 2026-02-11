This New Crypto Under $1 Is Compared To Early XRP, Investors See 500% Upside

A new cheap cryptocurrency is starting to draw comparisons to the early days of Ripple (XRP), when adoption and utility mattered more than headlines. Trading under $1, this emerging crypto is gaining attention as investors look for projects with room to grow ahead of the next market cycle.

This article explores why some analysts see 500% upside potential in this under-$1 crypto, based on development progress, usage signals, and market positioning. While outcomes are never guaranteed, the growing interest highlights how investors are searching for the next utility driven opportunity before it reaches wider recognition.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) remains a top player in the world of cross-border payments. It has spent years building a network for banks and financial institutions to move money faster. At this time, XRP is trading at approximately $1.4 with a market capitalisation of $87 billion. While it has a very loyal community, the asset is currently facing several technical hurdles. The price has been stuck in a long consolidation phase as it struggles to regain its former momentum.

The chart for XRP shows strong resistance zones at $1.50 and $1.75. Every time the price attempts to rally, it meets heavy selling pressure from long-term holders. Because of this massive supply, some analysts have issued a less attractive price prediction. Some experts believe that XRP might only see a 12% to 15% increase by the end of 2026. For investors looking for high growth, a move to $1.65 is simply not enough. This stagnation is leading many to search for newer assets that have more room to expand.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralised lending and borrowing protocol built on the Ethereum network. It is designed to make borrowing and earning yield accessible without relying on banks or intermediaries. All lending activity is handled through smart contracts, which helps improve speed and transparency compared with traditional systems.

The protocol’s whitepaper supports two lending paths. A pooled market provides instant liquidity for common use cases, while a peer to peer market, planned for later stages, is intended to allow custom loan terms between users. Borrowing is overcollateralized to manage risk. For example, with a loan to value LTV of around 70%, a user supplying $10,000 worth of ETH could borrow up to $7,000 in stablecoins. LTV limits vary by market and are set to balance access with system stability.

The project is currently in its funding stage and has seen massive success. So far, Mutuum Finance has raised over $20.4 million from a community of more than 19,000 holders. It is currently in Phase 7 of its presale. The MUTM token is priced at $0.04, which is a 50% discount compared to the confirmed $0.06 launch price. This structured growth has already seen the token value rise 300% from its starting price of $0.01.

Why MUTM Could Outperform XRP in 2026-2027

There are several reasons why analysts believe MUTM could outperform XRP over the coming years, especially from a growth perspective. Mutuum Finance has been delivering visible technical progress, with the team confirming that its V1 protocol is live on the Sepolia testnet. This milestone allows users to actively test the lending engine, interact with liquidity pools, mint mtTokens, and observe how interest and risk controls function in a live test environment.

The V1 release also includes core components such as debt tracking and an automated liquidator bot, which are essential for maintaining system stability in lending platforms. These features demonstrate that the protocol is moving from development into hands-on usage.

In contrast, Ripple and XRP continue to face limitations tied to older network design and prolonged regulatory uncertainty, which have slowed ecosystem expansion. While XRP remains widely recognised, MUTM is positioning itself as a newer protocol built specifically to address current DeFi needs through active development, modular lending design, and early user testing.

The potential for growth is also much higher for MUTM due to its smaller market size. If you put $650 into XRP today, a 15% gain would only return about $97. However, the same $650 in MUTM at the current price of $0.04 could buy 16,250 tokens. As long as the price reaches the analyst's target of $0.24, that position would be worth $3,900. This represents a 500% upside that is much harder for a multi-billion dollar asset like XRP to achieve.

The Great Investor Shift

Many people who were early investors in XRP are now switching their focus to Mutuum Finance. They recognise the same patterns of a project building a global base. These experienced traders know that the biggest gains are made before a token is listed on global platforms. The momentum for MUTM is growing every day as the community prepares for the mainnet launch.

We are currently seeing Phase 7 sell out quickly as larger buyers move in. These "whales" are taking large positions because they see the technical progress and the verified security audits. Mutuum Finance has been audited by Halborn, which is one of the top security firms in the world. This gives big investors the confidence to move capital away from slow-moving giants and into this new crypto high-utility protocol. The window to join at the $0.04 price level is closing fast as the project moves toward its official debut.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

