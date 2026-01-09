The Next Breakout Crypto Under $0.05? BNB Holders Shift Focus

When investors hold a mature asset for years, their focus slowly changes. The goal shifts from protection to opportunity. Market commentators suggest this is happening with some Binance Coin holders right now. After years of growth, many are starting to look further down the curve for the next breakout crypto. Attention is moving toward early-stage projects that are still cheap but already showing structure. One name that keeps surfacing in these conversations is Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin trades around $900 and carries a market cap close to $124B. It remains one of the strongest utility tokens in the market. Early BNB holders benefited from massive gains as Binance expanded and trading activity surged.

That early surge is also why expectations have changed. With a market cap already above $100B, further gains require enormous inflows. Some analysts believe even a strong bull cycle could result in more limited returns. A move from $900 to $1,200 would still demand tens of billions in new capital.

Resistance zones have also become more visible on crypto charts. BNB has struggled to sustain moves above recent highs without strong market support. For long-term holders, this creates a new question. Where does the next crypto phase of growth come from? Many are now scanning the market for lower-priced tokens with higher upside potential.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new crypto project focused on decentralised lending and borrowing. Instead of acting as a general utility token, MUTM is designed to support financial activity on-chain.

The protocol allows users to supply assets into liquidity pools and earn yield. Borrowers can access overcollateralized loans with clear loan-to-value limits and liquidation rules. This structure is meant to keep liquidity balanced and reduce risk during volatile periods.

Mutuum Finance began its presale in early 2025 and has progressed through several stages. The project has raised about $19.6M so far and attracted more than 18,800 holders. Roughly 825M tokens have already been sold. Out of the total 4B token supply, 45.5% or about 1.82B tokens are allocated for the presale. The token currently trades at $0.04.

Reasons Why MUTM Could Follow Early BNB Steps

1. Developing utility

BNB’s early growth was driven by clear use. It reduced trading fees and powered exchange activity. Mutuum Finance follows a similar principle. Its token is tied to lending and borrowing activity rather than hype. Some analysts believe tokens with direct utility often perform better once usage expands.

Mutuum Finance links participation to function. Lending generates fees. Those fees support the ecosystem. This creates a foundation that can grow with activity, not attention.

2. Structured growth

Early BNB did not surge overnight. Growth followed Binance’s expansion and user onboarding. Mutuum Finance shows a similar pattern. Presale progress has been steady rather than explosive. Pricing increased gradually from $0.01 to $0.04 across phases.

Market commentators suggest this kind of progression reflects accumulation. It often appears before broader visibility. Instead of reacting to short-term excitement, participants position based on structure and timing.

3. Timing

BNB’s biggest gains came when it was still early and exchange adoption was accelerating. Mutuum Finance is approaching a similar lifecycle moment. According to the official X statement, the project is preparing the V1 Protocol release of its lending and borrowing protocol. The first deployment is planned for the Sepolia testnet in Q1 2026, with ETH and USDT as initial assets.

Phase 7 and Why It Matters Now

Phase 7 of the Mutuum Finance presale places the token at $0.04 and represents 5% of the presale allocation. From the Phase 1 price of $0.01, this reflects a 300% increase so far. The official launch price is set at $0.06. Timing matters because earlier stages focus on distribution, while later stages focus on positioning.

This is also when comparisons to established tokens like BNB become more common. BNB holders understand the value of entering before utility scales. That perspective shapes how they evaluate projects like MUTM.

Based on this setup, some analysts believe the next logical pricing step is the move from $0.04 to the $0.06 launch level, which represents a 50% increase. In a more optimistic scenario tied to post-launch adoption, projections suggest that a move toward the $0.20–$0.24 range would reflect roughly a 400% to 500% increase from current pricing, assuming usage expands as outlined in the roadmap.

Final Thoughts

Security is a key factor for serious investors. Mutuum Finance has already completed an independent audit by Halborn Security for its V1 protocol. The project also holds a 90/100 CertiK token scan score.

These steps are often seen as prerequisites for broader adoption. Market commentators suggest that large holders rarely allocate without clear security signals. By addressing these areas early, Mutuum Finance reduces uncertainty as it approaches its next crypto phase.

What has changed is where growth potential appears strongest. For many BNB holders, the next crypto opportunity is not another large-cap move, but early exposure to projects still building.

Mutuum Finance offers that early-stage profile. It is priced under $0.05, shows steady participation, and is approaching a key development milestone. Some analysts believe this setup explains why attention from BNB holders is starting to shift.

