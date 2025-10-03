Crypto investors are closely tracking Solana (SOL) as it experiences one of the most important moments in the market. With several spot ETF decisions expected in October 2025, institutional demand could arise, and the price outlook for SOL may change next year. As the crypto world has become excited about the upcoming bull cycle, which altcoins will perform best in the next?

Some of the most-mentioned projects include Solana, a top-layer 1 network with solid fundamentals, and MAGACOIN FINANCE, a project that many analysts are now calling one of the best altcoins to buy during this accumulation phase. The two represent two sides of the same coin, with one already established and gearing up for a fresh wave of institutional flooding and the other poised to emerge early with a strong initial investor momentum.

Solana Price Momentum and the Upcoming ETF Catalyst

Solana has been one of the strongest-performing altcoins of the past two years, but its price recently took a pause.

SOL price fell to $192 on Thursday, but an upcoming ETF decision may kickstart institutional investor demand and reset Solana’s price momentum. Solana slipped below the $200 mark on Thursday, erasing its recent rally to an eight-month high of $253. The 19% dip that unfolded in a week has rattled market momentum and raised questions about near-term strength.

Yet, a looming catalyst may change the narrative. Grayscale’s spot SOL exchange-traded fund (ETF) faces its first approval deadline on Oct. 10. This decision could determine whether institutional capital flows begin to support SOL in a way similar to Bitcoin. While the REX Osprey Staking SOL ETF, launched in July, offers spot exposure, its structure is less significant than a pure spot product. A Grayscale spot ETF would allow for more direct institutional participation, potentially unlocking deeper liquidity and broader adoption.

That decision is only the first in a series of rulings. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to review five additional applications, with a final deadline of October 16, 2025, including proposals from Bitwise, 21Shares, VanEck, Grayscale, and Canary. Collectively, the lineup underscored the growing institutional interest in bringing SOL into mainstream investment vehicles.

Analyst Mentions: MAGACOIN FINANCE Enters the Conversation

As Solana is the more mature side of the market, several analysts are also spotlighting new projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE as part of the best altcoins to buy as the bullish season gets heated in 2025. The project has been garnering attention for early-phase altcoin action and has shown solid community growth. It has an audited smart contract too, making it stronger than many early-stage tokens.

MAGACOIN FINANCE has successfully raised millions of dollars in its ongoing sale process, while rapidly building a solid global investor base. Analysts say that such projects can serve as a supplement to larger stakeholdings, like Solana, by providing them the opportunity to grow faster.

Though more volatile, they can deliver outsized returns if anticipation for launch becomes mainstream.

Conclusion

The price drop of Solana could be interpreted as the next set of price actions. Due to the several different ETF decisions expected in October, demand from institutions is likely to skyrocket, setting the stage for a possible rally into 2025. One of the most likely altcoins to rally due to its speed, adoption and market relevance, this is a strong contender for the next market cycle.

Investor interest is shifting towards new projects, such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, while existing projects are also growing. The market is now entering a new phase with large-scale adoption and early-stage opportunities helping shape the future of crypto investing.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.