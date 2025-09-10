Solana Powers On—MAGAX Powers Up: The Meme Coin with Real Utility

Solana's Impressive Utility Drives Q4 2025 Momentum

The crypto market has been heating up as 2025 moves into its final quarter, and this week has been a landmark for Solana (SOL). Analysts are expecting high growth from SOL by the end of the year, especially with its impressive utility.

But while Solana’s strength is undeniable, there’s a new contender catching traders’ eyes, which is Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX). Unlike traditional meme coins that rely purely on hype, MAGAX is carving out a place as the first true meme-to-earn utility token.

First Solana Treasury Goes Live on Nasdaq

Solana (SOL) is gaining institutional appeal, with its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) now listed on Nasdaq. This allows companies and funds to hold Solana's native token in regulated investments, boosting its legitimacy and broader adoption.

SOL is trading near $215, consolidating within an ascending channel. Resistance is between $215-$220, with a potential target of $230 if momentum holds. Solana's blockchain continues to thrive as a hub for dApps, DeFi, and NFTs, offering high-speed, low-cost transactions and scalability for developers.

MAGAX Goes Extra With New Meme-to-Earn Utility

Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) introduces a utility model that resonates directly with everyday crypto users. Branded as the first meme-to-earn ecosystem, MAGAX rewards both creators and promoters for their role in spreading viral content. It works with Loomint AI, which detects memes that gain traction across platforms and offers rewards to those who made them viral.

MAGAX outperforms Solana by boosting community, attracting traders, and creators, increasing market activity. Unlike Solana's dApp focus, MAGAX offers wider accessibility for creators and investors, enabling direct income from meme culture.

MAGAX holders can stake for AI-powered viral rewards. Its presale and incentive structure empower grassroots investors, projecting a 166x ROI, unmatched by Solana.

Trader Confidence Builds with MAGAX Community Incentives

MAGAX offers a robust ecosystem with incentives for meme creators and promoters, plus staking for passive returns up to 12% APY. Early adopters can capitalize on the presale for a 166x ROI. Traders can influence policies through voting, making MAGAX a community-powered platform.

These community features attract meme creators who can earn directly for producing viral content and promoters who gain rewards for spreading memes and boosting exposure. Early adopters, developers, and Web3 enthusiasts can take advantage of the staking rewards, governance participation, and exclusive booster programs.

Invest in MAGAX at the Lowest Price

The MAGAX presale has already crossed major milestones, allowing investors to buy at a pretty low price of $0.000293. Early investors are rushing in to take advantage of what could be one of the most explosive meme coin launches of 2025.

Analysts estimate a potential 166x ROI, especially as MAGAX combines meme appeal with real blockchain utility, and that’s something that has never been successfully done before.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.