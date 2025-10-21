Shiba Inu earned its name in the meme coin space after it delivered that massive rally that remains iconic in the crypto market today. Yet, it's struggling today as the market moves away from hype to real utility. More competitions are coming up and stealing the spotlight.The spotlight is now shifting toward Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a presale meme project built with infrastructure and narrative momentum. Could LILPEPE be the next 100× meme coin that absorbs SHIB’s waning energy?

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Losing Steam as Traders Rotate

Shiba Inu has fallen significantly now. It lost 7.4% in the past day. Currently, it trades at $0.0000096. However, SHIB token burns paint a mixed picture. On October 15th, a Coinbase-associated wallet burned over 140 million SHIB, which is a notably large burn event. Despite the token burn, its price didn't see a notable increase. This shows weak market sentiment. Meanwhile, analysts believe Shiba Inu's narrative strength is fading. Community excitement is waning, perhaps due to its poor performance this year. With dwindling catalysts and an oversaturated supply, some holders are starting to look beyond the meme OG. Many are now rotating into Little Pepe, a new generation meme coin.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Infrastructure Play Stealing the Spotlight

Shiba Inu's investors are shifting towards Little Pepe because of its ambition. It's not just another meme token built on hype. Instead, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is being built as the first meme-native Layer-2 blockchain. The Pepe Chain promises ultra-low transaction fees and fast finality. There are also no buy/sell taxes, protecting users. That combination gives it an edge over older meme coins that struggle under network congestion or high gas burdens.





Pepe’s Pump Pad: Launchpad That Fuels the Ecosystem

A standout feature is Pepe’s Pump Pad, Little Pepe’s built-in meme launchpad. It aims to do what Pump.fun is doing, but with enhanced features. Most importantly, the anti-sniper bot protection guards investors against unfair presale dumps. Meanwhile, any new meme project launched on the launchpad generates gas demand and liquidity flow that pulls value back into $LILPEPE. It's a self-sufficient ecosystem rather than a one-hit meme gamble.

Presale Momentum and Community Fire

Little Pepe’s presale has already drawn major attention. As of Stage 13, the project has raised over $27.12 million and sold more than 16.5 billion tokens at $0.0022 per token. The community metrics mirror that heat. It has seen tens of thousands of engaged Telegram and X users so far. Also, the $777,000 giveaway has now attracted over 450,000 entries. Even the new mega giveaway of over 15 ETH to the biggest buyers of the last stages has drawn in over 75,000 people. The team has confirmed listings on major centralized exchanges on day one. The project has passed its CertiK audit. It is also listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. These achievements have helped investors trust and believe in the project.

Why Traders Believe LILPEPE is the Next 100× Meme Coin.

Shiba Inu had its spotlight time in 2021 when it started as undervalued and rocketed to legendary status. In 2025, Little Pepe is poised to become the next 100x meme coin. Whales and early investors see LILPEPE’s dual value proposition: it’s both a cultural meme and a technical backbone. The Pepe’s Pump Pad recursive economic loop could make it one of the few meme tokens with sustainable, built-in utility. Its presale momentum, giveaway virality, and confirmed CEX listing are also strengthening its bullish outlook. If the token lists with a high volume, a massive rally can start, sending LILPEPE rocketing.

Conclusion: A New Meme Era May Be Unfolding

Shiba Inu built the bridge between memes and mainstream adoption. However, the market’s focus is clearly shifting. Traders aren’t just looking for nostalgia. They’re chasing the next big asymmetric play that blends meme energy with real technology. That’s why the rotation toward Little Pepe (LILPEPE) feels more like evolution than speculation. Its Layer-2 backbone, built-in launchpad, and massive community traction creates a strong narrative for Little Pepe. If presale momentum continues and listings go as planned, LILPEPE could be the next 100x meme coin. 👉 Join the Little Pepe presale today and participate in the giveaway programs.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.